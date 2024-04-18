GEN Z: Giovanna Wiseman

Age: 24

Hometown: Sharon

Currently living in: Providence, RI

Alma mater(s): Sharon public schools K-12, and Mount Holyoke for undergrad.

Job: Director of programming and community outreach at the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center.

Hobbies: Spending time with friends, trying new restaurants, going to see movies. I love to read, I love to collage, I love taking pictures. I write a little poetry, spend time with my family, and play with my dogs.

Favorite Jewish practice: I love lighting candles on Shabbat.

Pronouns: she/her

Tell me about your Jewish background.

I was raised in Sharon, which is a town with a sizable Jewish population. I grew up going to temple in Easton at Temple Chayai Shalom, and I grew up going to Hebrew school. I was bat mitzvahed, I was in choir, I was in youth group – I did things like that.

I really didn’t have a deep awareness of antisemitism or that Jews are only 2 percent of the population until I applied for the Bronfman Youth Fellowship in Israel … It’s kind of an exploration of Jewish identity and finding your place in the world as you come into adulthood.

Tell me about your experience on Bronfman. How did it impact you?

I was 16 or 17 when I went on the trip. I think that was the first time that I heard specifically from other kids living in other places that they encountered so much antisemitism. Then I started noticing it too, when I went away to college and as I moved out into the wider world.

That trip also made me realize that there are people my age who are really serious about being Jewish. They think deeply about spirituality and about their role in the world as Jews and all of these deeper questions that I had thought about, but I never really felt like I had a community of peers to discuss it with. That was a turning point for me. I went and I met all different kinds of Jews, too – I got close to people who were much more religious than I was, and who had certain ideas about what was “right” and “wrong” to practice, but they were still willing to have a conversation with you.

My mom is not Jewish, but I was raised 100 percent Jewish, and my mom has actually been a really big part of my Jewish journey. She encouraged me to apply to the trip. She’s extremely supportive and has been completely influential in my Jewish identity.

There were people there who maybe didn’t consider the way that I practiced, and my familial background to be valid, but I got to show them through who I was – as a Reform Jew, as a patrilineal Jew, as a queer Jew – that I was someone still valuable to the community and someone who was going to still think deeply about being Jewish and making that an important part of my identity.

How has your Jewish experience changed since then?

When I went to college, I became involved in the Jewish Student Union, and I eventually became the chair for my last two years of college … I left feeling like I had helped to build a really strong Jewish community there. I still am close with the people that I met there.

After college, I worked at a place called Haley House in Boston. It was a soup kitchen/food justice and housing nonprofit. And I really felt like, even though it wasn’t a Jewish organization [it was actually originally a Catholic organization], I felt that I really brought my Jewish values there. Now, I have a job at the Holocaust Education Center and I’m kind of like a young Jewish professional, and that has been really interesting, too; I feel like my identity is important to what I do, but I’ve also met so many incredible non-Jewish people who are doing this work, and that’s been very heartening.

Tell me about your work in Holocaust education.

Essentially my role at the center is organizing all the programming that we do, doing community outreach, building new bridges and strengthening existing relationships between our partners. We have a teen program that I helped to facilitate, which brings Jewish and non-Jewish teens together to learn lessons of the Holocaust and other genocides, as well as leadership skills and how to be an upstander. I wrote the curriculum for our adult education class on comparative genocide – we meet once a month. It’s educators, non-educators, Jewish people, and non-Jewish people who come together to learn more about these topics.

I’m really glad that I get to wake up every morning and do what I do. It helps me not to feel powerless in this moment.

If you could have dinner with any Jewish person alive or dead, real or fictional, who would it be and why?

My cheesy sentimental answer is that I would love to have dinner with my grandparents one more time. They are both gone – my Jewish grandparents are both gone, and I would love to have another holiday dinner with them. Θ

