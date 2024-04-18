In troubling times, community Seders bring Jews together to honor our history of perseverance and strength

Last year, Rebecca Rosen’s children couldn’t make it to their family Seders in Marblehead.

She and her husband considered doing their Seders alone, but “it would have been very sad in a way, and a holiday should not be that sad,” she said. For the first time, she and her husband turned to the community Seder at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

“I walked in, and it was – in Yiddish, you’d call it ‘freilach,’” she said. Freilach means “happy,” particularly in regard to music – an apt phrase for a Seder that boasts a live band. Rosen, who is not a member of Shirat Hayam, is excited to go back again this year.

“We offer the Seder first and foremost to make sure that everyone has a Seder,” said Shirat Hayam’s Rabbi Michael Ragozin. 180 people are planning to attend the Shirat Hayam Seder this year – they’ve had so many sign ups they’ve had to turn people away.

“It often feels like everyone on the North Shore has family with whom to celebrate holidays,” the rabbi said. “This accentuates the feeling of being alone for the many folks who don’t have family nearby. We want everyone to have a chance to celebrate Pesach with their extended Shirat Hayam family.”

Down the road at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead, Claire Helfman has been organizing a first night community Seder for several years. When Rabbi David Meyer was spiritual leader of the Marblehead temple (he retired this past summer), there was an official community Seder on the second night. Helfman, who moved to the North Shore eight years ago from New Hampshire, wanted a first night community Seder, too. She usually gets 20-30 people, and expects similar numbers this year.

“With what’s going on with Israel, people are feeling stronger about wanting to be together on holidays,” she said. “I think the draw is not any stronger now than it was before, but I think people are feeling more related to holidays than they did in the past.”

Rabbi Alex Matthews of Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport has noticed something similar as he prepared to host his congregation’s community Seder this year.

“I think gathering in Jewish spaces has proven to be really important for a lot of people,” he said. “And I think, even though it’s been really hard – if not impossible – to separate our minds and thoughts from what’s going on in Israel, what’s going on in Gaza, it also feels really important that we not forget what’s really special and precious to us about Jewish culture and Jewish religion. I think the Seder really is a great opportunity for that.”

Ahavas Achim usually gets around 100 people at their community Seders. Last year – Matthews suspects due to increased comfort around gathering in large groups post-pandemic – about 120 attended. This year, they sold out.

At Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly, Rabbi Alison Adler will have participants bring an object that represents freedom to discuss in a small group. This community Seder will have around 100 attendees this year.

“This year in particular, I think there will be even more of a need to be with a community and tell the Passover story in a meaningful way,” said Adler. “We are in difficult times with the war, the hostages, and rising antisemitism. Just as Jews have done for millennia, the telling of the Passover story can be a meaningful and spiritual way to grapple with the challenges we face.”

Rabbi David Kudan, interim rabbi at Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester, will be leading a community Seder for 75 people this year, including 11 children. He will be incorporating opportunities for participants to process the rise in antisemitism, the trauma of Oct. 7, the concern and pain felt for the hostages still held captive by Hamas, and the ongoing suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. He pointed out a moment in the Seder where we reflect on the Ten Plagues by dipping a finger in wine.

“We are very aware that we have to think about our enemies, and to be compassionate and empathize with their suffering,” he said. “I think we’re trying to find the right approach to defending our people and making sure that we don’t lose our humanity in the process.”

Rabbi Idan Irelander, spiritual leader of Congregation Ahavat Olam in North Andover, was shocked by how many people registered for the community Seder he and his wife Einat are hosting this year. This is the first in-person Seder the young synagogue is holding; last year on Zoom, around 30 participated. This year, they will be hosting 60 people.

“Passover is best celebrated as a community,” he said. “The Seder is when we gather as a community. I think the events – the massacre of Oct. 7 and the surge of antisemitism – this year, when we retell the story of our people’s journey of suffering to redemption, obviously has a deeper meaning.

“There’s a stark reminder in the Haggadah – B’chol Dor Va-Dor,” he said. “In every generation, the struggle for freedom and justice we experienced in Egypt is far from over. We are reminded every year.” Θ