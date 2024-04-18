Mass. teachers accuse labor union of promoting antisemitism during webinar

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, the umbrella labor union for public school educators, has come under fire in recent weeks after a webinar titled “The Struggle Against Anti-Palestinian Racism” triggered an already-growing movement of Jewish teachers in the state to warn of antisemitism.

The MTA’s Anti-Racism Task Force has scheduled webinars intended to “deepen our understanding of racial injustice and liberation from an intersectional lens, and inspire action,” according to its website.

On March 21, it hosted the webinar that Jewish teachers and others since condemned as antisemitic. “It was supposed to be dealing with Palestinian racism, but it wasn’t,” said Brett Berkman, a literacy coach in Framingham and member of the MTA who attended in the webinar. “It was two hours of propaganda and thinly veiled tropes about Jewish money and power.”

“It was basically trying to convince people that Zionism is a dirty word, and if you are a Zionist, then essentially you are a racist,” said Brigitte Karns, an English teacher at Marblehead Veterans Middle School. Karns and Berkman are both leaders in a 200-plus person group informally called Massachusetts Teachers Against Antisemitism.

On March 23, a group of more than 70 Jewish teachers and supporters held a demonstration at an MTA meeting in Marlborough in protest of their framework for understanding Jewish, Israeli, and Palestinian history, as well as the MTA developing curricula at all.

“The MTA needs to keep in its lane and stay out of curriculum work,” said Karns. “We are doing whatever it takes to get rid of the toxic extremists within the MTA and to stop the curriculum work.”

The webinar was facilitated by Merrie Najimy, former president of the MTA and current educator in the Concord Public Schools. The other speakers were Elsa Auerbach, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace (a Jewish anti-Zionist organization) and professor emerita at UMass Boston; and Heike Schotten and Leila Farsakh, both professors of political science, women’s, gender, and sexuality studies at UMass Boston.

There is no recording of the webinar available.

Karns said the MTA is developing a curriculum around these issues, and that she met with Ricardo Rosa, MTA director of training and professional learning, to discuss the concerns. “There is no rubric, bias scale, backward design, objective,” Karns said. She does not believe that the MTA will take their suggestion to include certain Jewish scholars in the project.

Coree Dovev, a special education teacher at Marblehead High School and a part of the Massachusetts Teachers Against Antisemitism group, said that teachers should be using approved curricula that reflect diversity. “We want teachers to be teaching kids how to think critically, not telling them what to think, and to stop using public education to promote personal political agendas,” she said.

In response to the initial pushback on the webinar, Max Page, president of the MTA, put out a statement prior to the event. “There are also issues about which our members have starkly diverging views,” he said. “We do not run from those disagreements; we seek to engage with them.”

Page declined to comment after the event. Other MTA leadership did not respond to requests for comment.

Most of the speakers of the event also did not respond to requests for comment, except for Auerbach, who noted that her emailed response is not representative of any other individual, group, or institution, including the MTA.

“The underlying vision of the webinar was that of justice for all people – that we don’t need to choose between Jewish safety and Palestinian freedom,” she wrote. She called the pushback against the webinar “vicious anti-Palestinian racism,” and “a concerted campaign to mischaracterize, lie about, and demonize the workshop as antisemitic.”

“This campaign only reinforces the urgent message of the webinar: that it is critical to acknowledge the historic and ongoing ways that Palestinians are harmed,” she wrote. “Civil society in this country and around the world is recognizing this need. The safety of both Jews and Palestinians depends on fighting both antisemitism and anti-Palestinianism.”

The webinar came after several months of the Massachusetts Teachers Against Antisemitism organizing meetings, protests, and campaigns pushing back on the alleged antisemitism in the organization. Despite this, “It almost seems like the MTA has been doubling down, instead of hearing our concerns,” Dovev said.

“If this is not stopped or something is not done, we are going to have a huge problem, and Jewish kids are not going to be Jewish in public schools,” said Karns. “I have a real fear about what is going to happen in the future.”

In December, the MTA passed a motion in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, using the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s role in the war. Prior to the webinar, Karns wrote a petition to urge the MTA leadership to stop both the motion and the webinar, which received nearly 1,400 signatures in five days. The group also received the support of state Senators Rebecca L. Rausch (D – Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex) and Jason M. Lewis (D – Fifth Middlesex), who wrote a letter to Page earlier this month, echoing concerns of antisemitism. The group is currently working to file suit against the MTA.

“All of this is taking away from the work that the union should be doing,” said Berkman. “It’s dividing us, and it’s keeping us from working on education.” Θ