The sounds of freedom – local Israelis’ experience of Passover this year

When asked to describe what Passover is like growing up in Israel, the word that comes out of the mouths of Israelis north of Boston is “loud.”

Nili Moritz’s childhood Seders were a delightful chaos – with dozens of cousins running around, standing on chairs to chant mah nishtanah, begging for more charoset on their korech sandwiches. “If you’re not used to it, it can be a little overwhelming,” said Moritz, who grew up in Herzliya and now lives in North Andover. “It’s a big, big happiness.”

Her great-grandfather would preside over the event, with the same Haggadah open before him each year – stains from wine and food at various points in the Seder marking his decades-long commitment to the book.

The rest of her family also had their own haggadot, and they would go around the table, each reading a piece of the Seder. “Once you learned how to read, then you were able to read the Haggadah,” she said. The smaller kids got shorter sections – but everyone read, even Moritz’s grandparents, who immigrated to Israel from Turkey and France, and didn’t have the strongest Hebrew reading skills.

Now, at her Seders in Massachusetts, Moritz’s kids, who are all fluent in English and Hebrew, read the Haggadah in Hebrew. It brings her a lot of joy to hear the familiar language from her children, all the way over here in America.

Before her kids were in school, Moritz’s family would spend Passover in Israel with her relatives. They stopped several years ago once school schedules got in the way, and now, they have Seders in the U.S. with friends who bring their own cultures, languages and traditions.

This year, of course, it’s hard to not be in Israel. “You feel very privileged, and even some guilt that you’re not there,” Moritz said. She hasn’t been able to go back since the war started, but is trying to find a way to volunteer in the country (she helped with volunteer/ donation collection efforts here in the states).

Yael Magen, of Marblehead, also grew up in Israel, in the south in Beersheva. For her, the noise of Passover in Israel is surround-sound, communal; she remembers sitting at her Seder table as a kid, and listening to the Seders going on in the neighborhood all around her, deciphering where they were in the Haggadah, and how soon they (versus she) would get to eat.

“You could hear it by the songs,” she said. “Everybody sang a song at a different time. So you could see, ‘oh, they got to this song now, they got to this song then.’ And you could really see how different families had different lengths of Seders.”

Magen, following a tradition of her late mother, likes to invite those who have no other place to go to a Seder, Jews or not. Last year, she had 44 people.

When Magen and her husband moved to the U.S. in 2006, her mother, knowing that they would likely have fewer Hebrew-speakers at their Seders than in Israel, made her an English, phonetically-written songbook for the Seder, so everyone could add their voices to the collective songs.

“If you don’t know how to read Hebrew, and you don’t know the songs, then it’s really hard to participate,” she said. “That’s really something that’s important to me. So people can participate, and sing, even if they don’t know the language.”

This year especially, Magen feels a certain sense of obligation to understand, and ensure that others can understand what is going on in the Haggadah. “I think it’s even more important for us this year to just sit down and listen to what the Haggadah is trying to teach us,” she said. “It’s even more important this year to transfer it from one generation to the next.”

Rabbi Michael Schwartz of Temple Sinai in Marblehead, who lived in Israel from 1994-2017 on a moshav outside of Jerusalem called Beit Zayit, recalls the vibrant discussions around his Israeli Seders. “Everyone’s talking,” he said. “We’d raise profound questions, just great discussion topics. Lots of singing, lots of great food, just delightful.”

At Schwartz’s Seders in the U.S., he tries to replicate these conversations, using the Haggadah to work towards the big question: “What is the lesson of the story this year?”

This year, of course, Schwartz sees a few particularly poignant places where Haggadah prompts some challenging questions. He pointed out the moment in the Seder when we dip our finger into our wine and read the Ten Plagues. There are a lot of different interpretations of this, Schwartz explained. One American understanding is the idea that we take out those drops because, “how could we have a full glass? How could we have full joy when so many others had to suffer for our freedom?” he asked. “Surely, there were innocent Egyptians who suffered.”

Schwartz considered if, this year, we can access compassion. “Not all the people in Gaza are terrorists,” he said. “A lot of them are innocent. I hope we can find, in our hearts, some compassion for them, and that our joy is diminished, that the horror of war is going on. I don’t think we can ignore that reality; war is a horrible thing, even when you have to fight it, which we do now.”

Schwartz is also thinking about the difference between “let my people go,” and the phrase “bring them home” – a phrase used by Israelis urging the Israeli government to safely bring home the 100-plus Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. He will have an empty chair at his Seder to represent the hostages.

In North Andover, at the first-ever in-person community Seder at Congregation Ahavat Olam, Rabbi Idan and Einat Irelander’s Seder will also have an empty chair. “We choose as a congregation to leave an empty chair as a symbol,” said Einat. “There are many families in Israel that will have no choice but to have a missing chair.”

Einat grew up in Ramat HaSharon, about 10 miles north of Tel Aviv. Her grandparents shaped the sound profile of those family Seders, back in the day. “It was always a long Seder with a lot of singing, with my grandmother banging on the table and singing the loudest,” she said. Her grandfather’s voice is most memorable in the gritty negotiations he held with his grandchildren each year over the afikomen. “We learned our negotiation skills with the afikomen,” she said. “It was world training by our grandpa.”

Both Irelanders are excited about the prospect of bringing the energy and traditions of their Israeli childhoods to their Seder this year. Rabbi Irelander used to have large family Seders at a hotel owned by a relative in Netanya, where he grew up. This year, the group of “congregational family” gathering for Ahavat Olam’s community Seder will be a similar number – around 60 – to those childhood Seders.

“Passover is known as chag hacheirut, the holiday of freedom,” said Irelander, noting that freedom this year, with hostages still in Gaza, and antisemitism on the rise, is hard to truly feel.

“It’s part of the tradition to really celebrate freedom,” he insisted. “Now we can do it: we don’t need to be afraid to celebrate loud, and be proud of our tradition, and our religion, and our families, and our country.” Θ