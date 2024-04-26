Edward Barry Gordon, 71, passed away on April 11, 2024. He was born on Sept. 10, 1952, at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston to the late Louis and Marion Gordon.

Edward grew up in Winthrop and Marblehead. His bar mitzvah took place at Temple Israel in Swampscott which has since merged with Congregation Shirat Hayam. He went on to graduate from Marblehead High School and eventually from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Edward majored in chemistry and was a member of AEPi.

Most recently, Ed lived in Austin, Texas, and was a member of Temple Agudas Achim. He was an active Torah study participant as well.

He was an Adjunct Professor at Austin Community College and taught a course on cybersecurity.

As someone who worked in the computer science profession, Edward lived in many different places throughout his life, such as Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas.

He was the accomplished author of Hineni, Here I Am, Man Cave Gourmet, and Room of Knowledge. Edward was also an active member of MENSA. He held many local and regional offices and attended many local, regional and national gatherings and conferences.

Edward was in the Austin Scrabble Group and was a skilled player and ranked, and participated in many online groups for gaming, pleasure, and social programs.

In his spare time, Edward enjoyed many memorable trips such as a Disney cruise, a Disney trip, and a 20-day Caribbean cruise with his friend.

While Ed lived in Texas, he always called Massachusetts home and was a proud ‘Header.

He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Gary and Bobbie of Mashpee, two nephews, Eric of Middlebury, Conn., and Marc of Pearland, Texas, and four great-nieces and -nephews.

A graveside service was held on April 18 at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, located at 506 Lowell St., Peabody. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.