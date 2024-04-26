Mark Wolper, a man of many talents and passions, died peacefully on April 18, 2024, at the age of 79, after a valiant and courageous battle on many medical fronts. Mark was the loving brother of Mitchell Wolper of Nashua, N.H., and DeeDee Leafer of Delray Beach, Fla. Mark grew up in Chelsea and graduated from Suffolk University.

Throughout his colorful life, Mark embraced various roles, from insurance adjuster to antique dealer, from carpenter to real estate appraiser. Yet, it was his unwavering zest for life and an infectious, wry sense of humor that truly defined him.

Mark had a unique ability to capture moments through his camera’s lens, transforming them into cherished postcards and birthday cards. His creativity knew no bounds, and he delighted in sharing his artistry with those around him.

Above all, Mark cherished the company of his devoted friends, some of whom he has known since childhood. His presence lit up any gathering with his offbeat antics and fun-loving character.

Despite not having any children of his own, Mark showered his nieces with love and generosity, leaving an indelible mark on their lives.

In honoring Mark’s memory, let us remember his kindness, his laughter, and the joy he brought to those around him. Though gone, his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he touched. Mark’s legacy of laughter and love will endure for generations to come.

A graveside service was held for Mark at the Temple Emanuel of Chelsea Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers, on April 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, an organization s which was important to Mark. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.