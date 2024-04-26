Ruth (Singer) Finkelstein passed away peacefully, at age 102, on April 23, 2024. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Edward, with whom she traveled the world.

Born to the late Sarah and Joseph Singer of Malden, she was also predeceased by her daughter Nancy Finkelstein in 2016 and her four brothers Lawrence (Sonny), Robert (Chubby), Allan and Bernie. She has left behind her daughter Ellen Yaffe (Sam), her adored grandchildren Joel Yaffe (Evelyn) and Hayley Yaffe, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ruth graduated from Malden High School in 1939 and attended Fisher College. She worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement in the 1970s. She served as president of the Sisterhood of Agudas Achim of Malden, was a lifetime member of both Hadassah and the Malden Hebrew School, and was a member of Women’s American ORT.

Ruth moved to the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home (Katzman Family Center for the Living) in 2016, where she was lovingly attended to by a devoted and caring staff of nurses, aides and all general employees. Ruth was an excellent cook and baker and did many craft projects that she often gifted to friends and neighbors. Generous, giving, fiercely independent, she loved the slots and scratch tickets, was a Broadway musical aficionado, and loved music in general. She will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends.

Private graveside services were held on April 26. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Katzman Family Center for the Living, Chelsea, where donations will be used to fund resident activities or a charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.