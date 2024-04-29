Norman H. Goldman, 72, of Swampscott, passed away suddenly on April 25, 2024. He was the devoted husband of Debra (Sokolove) Goldman, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.

Born and raised in Lynn, the son of Gerald and Fayga (Larkin) Goldman, Norman graduated from Lynn English High School in 1969. He attended Lowell Technical Institute and worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transportation as a civil engineer for over 45 years until his retirement.

Norman was the proud father of David Goldman and his wife, Ora Warmflash of Montclair, N.J., and Andrew Goldman and his wife Krystle Brown of Salem. He was the cherished grandfather to Alex and Shaia Goldman of N.J. As a brother, Norman shared a special bond with Lawrence (Larry) Goldman and his wife Lauren Goldman.

Norman was the brother-in-law of the late Paul Sokolove and (Christine Hayes Sokolove) of Beverly, and Ellen Desmond and (Jack Passadore) of Rio Vista, Calif. Norman was a beloved uncle to Ariele and Jack Amon of Lowell. He will be missed by many family members and friends.

A chapel service for Norman was held on April 28 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment following at B’nai Israel Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945.