Jewish Family & Children’s Service’s Shari Cashman and Ava Harder and Amanda Coughlin (JFS of Metrowest) stand ready to greet volunteers arriving to pick up Passover meals for delivery to people in need. The Passover Seder in a Box program, funded by CJP, mobilized more than 180 volunteers to deliver 3,000 holiday meals to people across Greater Boston, the North and South Shores, and MetroWest.