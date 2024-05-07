Grace Tuttman, age 95, of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott and Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home on May 2, 2024.

She was born and raised in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Samuel Tuttman, her parents Anna and Max Barr, and her brother Harold. Survived by her loving sons and their spouses Alan and Hon. Kathe Tuttman of Andover, and Howard and Melissa Tuttman of Charlestown; her grandchildren and their spouses Jessica and Adam Markowitz, Andrea Tuttman, Ben and Marisa Tuttman, Max Tuttman and Zahra Hirji; and her great-grandchildren Sam, Jake, Joshua, Lily, Maya, Zoe, and Nora.

Grace devoted her life to caring for and supporting her beloved family, of whom she was extremely proud. She enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings, cooking and baking, traveling, music and dancing. She was renowned for her elegant fashion sense, sage advice, psychic abilities, and astute insights.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brooksby Village and Care Dimensions for their care and compassion.

A funeral service was held on May 6 in the Chapel at Brooksby Village, Peabody. Burial was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.