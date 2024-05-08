Morris M. White, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2024, in the presence of family at the age of 98.

He was born April 2, 1926, and raised in Peabody. The U.S. Army sent him to University of Maine for his senior year of high school and further engineering education at NYU and Northeastern; Morris was ultimately stationed with the 3365th Signal Service Battalion in Guam during WWII. After the war, he completed his BSEE at Northeastern.

Morris began working at Sanborn Company in Cambridge during the birth of the analytical and electronic test equipment age. Sanborn was purchased by Hewlett-Packard, and he joined the Medical Equipment Division specializing in Cardiac Monitoring, becoming an expert in both equipment design and cardiology. He was instrumental in outfitting cardiac care units and O.R.s throughout the world with HP systems. He was prompted by a number of cardiologists to fulfill the need for a sensitive fetal cardiac monitor, which he designed and created for HP. At HP, he was known as “The Answer Man.”

A lifelong self-reliant learner, there was nothing he couldn’t fix or repair. He traveled extensively with his wife Barbara, and loved boating, skiing and bicycling. He had a great fondness for the JCC of Marblehead, enjoying exercising and developing many friendships.

He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Tillie White of Peabody, his wife Barbara (Ankeles) White, and his two sisters Sadye (White) Loten of Peabody, and Beatrice (White) Spector of Brookline and Marco Island. He leaves his loving son Andrew and his wife Michelle, along with his cherished grandchildren Samuel and Max.

Services were private. A small memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. If one wishes, donations in Morris’s memory can be made to the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.