Harvey Arnold Maibor, 84, of Brooksby Village in Peabody, passed away on May 13, 2024, surrounded by his family, after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s.

Devoted husband to Ruth for nearly 62 years; beloved father to daughter Carolyn Maibor, son Scott Maibor and his wife Lisa Chakalos Maibor; and doting Papa to Jennie, Nathan, Claudia, Charlotte, and Michael. Harvey will be remembered by all who knew him for his sense of humor, his warmth, and his love of people.

Born in Boston on October 20, 1939 to the late Freida and Julius Maibor, Harvey was raised primarily in Chelsea, moving to Winthrop with his family as a high school student. He earned degrees in electrical engineering at both Wentworth Institute of Technology and Northeastern University, where he later returned to pursue his MBA. Working at both NASA and HUD, Harvey was fascinated by all things technical.

But the most important thing he earned while studying at Northeastern was the love of his life, Ruth. They built a wonderful life together, raising their family, owning several businesses, contributing actively through volunteer work to their town and synagogue, boating around Boston Harbor and New England, and traveling the country and the world. Post-retirement, they enjoyed being snowbirds in Delray Beach, Fla., and taking Life Long Learning classes at the local university. Harvey’s curiosity was infectious and continued throughout his life, encompassing everything from taking classes and studying new technologies, to teaching himself how to play the organ, cut watermelons into elaborate fruit bowls, or refurbish an antique dollhouse.

Despite the enormously frustrating loss of his speech in recent months, he managed to find ways to communicate his love of and joy in others, giving bear hugs and smiles to friends and family – and sometimes sticking his tongue out or making funny faces – and waving and blowing kisses from his window to staff and caregivers as they left the building for the day. His whole being exuded warmth, even when he couldn’t express it verbally. He will be deeply missed.

A chapel funeral service for Harvey was held on May 15 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment followed at Temple B’nai Israel of Beachmont Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Harvey’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, or Care Dimensions.