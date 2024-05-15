Susan S. Goodman, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Danvers, entered into rest on May 12, 2024, at the age of 77.

Beloved wife of Bruce Goodman. Devoted mother of Alyssa and Kendall Brook, and Todd and Masia Goodman. Cherished grandmother of Alden Goodman, Rosalind Goodman, Carter Brook and Beau Brook. Dear daughter of the late Joseph and Celia Schwartz.

Susan grew up in Newton, graduated from Newton South High School, and raised her family in Swampscott. She cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A private funeral service for Susan was held on May 12. Shiva was private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Susan’s memory to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces via P.O. Box 4224, New York, NY 10163, or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute via P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.