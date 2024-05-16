A political, anti-Israel agenda in the MTA is harming the union

At its recent annual meeting, the Massachusetts Teachers Association (MTA) passed a resolution entitled, “Refocus MTA on Education in Massachusetts.” That a teachers union needed to vote to “refocus” on education underscores just how far it has strayed from its fundamental purpose.

The thing that dragged it away? A divisive, anti-Israel agenda that threatens the safety of Jewish students and teachers, and, evidently, education itself.

In recent months, the MTA has deviated from its core responsibilities – things like wages, class sizes, and school safety – to become an active partisan in the Israel-Hamas war. First, its board of directors passed a one-sided ceasefire resolution that failed to mention the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel, or the hostages Hamas still holds captive. Then, its anti-racism task force hosted a webinar urging teachers to promote anti-Zionist narratives in their classrooms.

And, finally, three extreme resolutions were brought to the annual meeting for a vote. One calls for the divestment of MTA pension funds from companies that do business with Israel’s military. Another promotes anti-Zionist conspiracy theories. And the last calls for, among other things, “no more military aid to Israel.” Absent from the meeting was a single resolution mentioning any other global conflict, begging the question: why is the MTA concerned with international affairs only when they pertain to the Jewish state?

Outside the meeting, a large group of educators and others protested what they call the “one-sided, antisemitic influence” within the union. That is, the coordinated effort to turn classrooms into platforms for an extreme political agenda that demonizes Zionists (re: most Jews) and seeks to dismantle the single Jewish state in the world. Predictably, this pedaling of anti-Zionism, the modern manifestation of antisemitism, is breeding hate and division in schools. This, in turn, is “eroding trust” in the union, as those protesting described.

Most immediately at stake is the safety of Jewish students and teachers. But zoom out and you will see that something broader is also at stake – education itself. There are members of the MTA who want to mold teachers into promoters of their partisan beliefs.

If successful, they would set a precedent for schools to become political platforms rather than places for fact-based learning. In other words, telling students what to think instead of teaching them how to think, a replacement that would undermine the value of dialogue, the power of persuasion, and the necessity of diverse viewpoints.

To be sure, MTA members have the right to pursue political agendas in their private lives. But training teachers to push partisan politics in the classroom is a violation of public trust. Evidently, many MTA members agree. The resolution to refocus on education, which passed with an amendment, specified that the MTA should not take public positions on international conflicts unless and until a policy is put in place to do so, one which would require thoughtful consideration from diverse viewpoints.

This is a corrective step toward restoring trust in the MTA. But there remains an uphill battle against those fixated on demonizing Israel and weaponizing the classroom to do so. How MTA leadership chooses to proceed will dictate the future of Massachusetts public schools – whether they remain safe environments for Jewish students to receive an education, and whether they deliver an education at all. Θ

Allison Rubenstein is an assistant director at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) New England.