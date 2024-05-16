Deb Shalom receives Woman of Valor Award from ADL

The Anti-Defamation League honored Deb Shalom with its 2024 Woman of Valor Award at a ceremony attended by over 300 supporters from across the nation. The event took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Boston on May 9.

The Woman of Valor Award recognizes remarkable women leaders who are committed to making a difference and are willing to personally invest in the future of a safer society. The award is given each year to women who have demonstrated integrity, leadership and a commitment to fighting hate, building bridges of understanding, and safeguarding liberties for all.

“In New England, ADL found antisemitic incidents in 2023 were over three-times higher than the prior year. Antisemitism in America is a national emergency. At ADL, you know our mission is to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all. And so, we must all rise up and say: The harassment and the attacks must stop. One of the leaders in our work to fight antisemitism and hate is Deb Shalom, who we’re all here tonight to recognize,” said ADL’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Greenblatt.

Deb’s leadership at ADL includes recently serving as the chair of ADL New England’s Regional Board and currently serving on the Regional Executive Committee, the National Commission, co-chair of the Global Leadership Council and co-chair of ADL New England’s Director’s Cabinet.

In addition to her work with ADL, Deb is a founding board member and prior co-chair of Hillel at the University of Rochester. She and her husband Neal helped establish the director of Antisemitism Education and Advocacy position for ADL’s East Division. This role has elevated ADL’s profile on college campuses, raising awareness about antisemitism and educating leaders on proactively making Jewish students feel safe.

“I am so humbled to receive this award,” said Deb. “ADL confronts hate. It is why I am here. It is why my family is unwavering in our support for the country’s oldest anti-hate organization.

“I am grateful to ADL for inspiring me to fight and lead,” she said. “Together, let’s use every voice, every tool imaginable to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and create a more just world. Remember: Speak up, show strength, silence is not an option!” Θ