Holocaust survivor left powerful impression on Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport

At Congregation Ahavas Achim, the dead are given a voice through their loved ones.

The Newburyport synagogue has a tradition that congregants commemorating the yahrzeit of a family member or loved one may receive an Aliyah during the Torah reading on Shabbat, and stand up and speak about the person they lost. On April 3, Rabbi Alex Matthews was surprised by the number of people who stood up to speak about a past member – a man with no family at the shul, who didn’t even live on the North Shore – named Joseph Goldman.

“I could tell how warmly people remembered him and valued his contribution to the community, and his history as a Holocaust survivor and the way that that shaped his outlook on life in America,” said Matthews.

Goldman was born on April 20, 1930, in Jaroslaw, Poland. In August of 1942, his family – along with all the other Jews in his town – were instructed to leave everything and report to the train station to be taken to a labor camp. Goldman’s family – like many in the community – chose to stay and go into hiding, knowing that getting on that train meant nothing good. He ultimately survived the war by hiding in barns and pig styes, helped by a series of Polish gentiles.

Matthews and Goldman did not overlap at the synagogue, but the rabbi saw how much Goldman had impacted the community. A congregant told him that Goldman had recorded testimony with the USC Shoah Foundation in 1997. Matthews reached out, got permission to use the videos, and told the congregation that this year’s Yom HaShoah commemoration on May 5 would be centered around Goldman.

“There’s no fully encompassing way to memorialize everything that we’re trying to remember and honor with Yom HaShoah,” said Matthews. “You just can’t do it all in one day, so Joe’s story kind of needed to represent all of that – both the fact that he survived, and there were countless people who he speaks about really warmly who helped him along the way.”

About 30 people attended the May 5 event, a majority of whom knew Goldman during his time at the temple, said Matthews.

“I was very moved with rehearing some of his memories,” said Beverly Shapiro, an Ahavas Achim member and friend of Goldman. “I still miss his voice and positive Shabbat offerings.”

Goldman spent much of his adult life in the Boston area, commuting each Saturday to Newburyport. He was the synagogue’s Hebrew teacher and Torah reader from around 1980 until about a year before his death in 2005 at age 74. And by all accounts, he was a crucial piece of Ahavas Achim history.

“He just had a huge impact on us,” said Sharon Wintner, another member of the congregation and friend of Goldman. “I’m not sure, honestly, if we would have survived through some of those years if he hadn’t been around.”

Wintner said that Goldman served in a leadership role in the shul, leading services and Torah readings whenever there wasn’t a rabbi or other leader to do. He inspired her to read Torah, too.

“There’s some way that he was very aware of a need to plant seeds for the future, and did that when he saw ways in which to do it,” she said. “He had a sense of the need to keep some ritual, some of the rich traditions of Jewish practice going, and he gave that to us, and he kept us going.”

This sense stemmed from the fact that Goldman witnessed the horrific destruction of Jewish ritual from much of Europe during the Holocaust. “He had a lot of pain, but at the same time, he had great appreciation for the people who had literally risked their lives with no reward in sight to keep him alive,” said Wintner. “I think he had some spirit that, because of his experience, was very different from what any of us growing up in this country could access with our own experience.”

When asked in the testimony how the Holocaust affected his life, Goldman said it was the loss of family and tradition, and notably, “The realization of the kind of the world we live in.” Said Goldman, “We learned to make peace with the situation, and I hope we have learned our lesson – not to trust any surrounding nations, any powers, et cetera. Unfortunately, these are the realities, and this is what the Holocaust taught us again.”