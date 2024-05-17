Harvey M. Gladstone, born in Lynn on Feb. 20, 1931, died peacefully at home at age 93, surrounded by his family on May 7, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha; by his children Gary (Suzan) and Bruce; stepchildren Jeff (Jennifer), Eric (Barbara), Caryn (Jason), Pam (Brendan), eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Ellen and his son Michael.

He was the owner of Gladstone Furniture and Bon Repose Bedding for 45 years. A graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy and Suffolk University, he was a proud naval reservist who served during the Korean War and Bay of Pigs.

Harvey and his wife Marsha traveled extensively across the globe over the past 40 years. Enjoying many trips to Asia, Europe, Israel and northern Africa, and meeting and making new friends along the way. Over the years, Harvey was involved in many causes close to his heart and served on the Board of Hematology and Oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and was an active member of the Cape Cod Synagogue and the Kiwanis Club. He was also an old-school environmentalist. Harvey had an appreciation for the finer things and loved a great wine or spirit. He loved to tell stories and jokes, laugh, watch Seinfeld, listen to music, go to the opera, eat sweets, make Sunday breakfast for everyone, take photos, shop for his wife and offer prescient advice to anyone interested. Family meant the world to him. He never missed an event or a party and cherished his time with family and friends.

Donations may be made to the M. Levitt Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Cod synagogue, 145 Winter St., Hyannis, MA 02601, the VNA, or Cape Cod Hospice. A funeral was held on May 13 at the Cape Cod Synagogue, Hyannis. Burial followed in Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit.