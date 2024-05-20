Stacey Noe Gordon passed away peacefully in her Florida home on May 18, 2024, with her adored husband Gerry by her side. She bravely fought the unwinnable battle against ALS with courage, tenacity, and hope.

Stacey was born in Boston on May 7, 1954. She grew up in Chelsea and Marblehead with her warm, loving family. She attended Lesley University in Cambridge, and ultimately became a teacher in the Marblehead school system. Stacey was an enthusiastic walker and spent many of her best moments taking long walks through the city of Boston with Gerry, and earlier in her life, around her hometown of Marblehead. She also enjoyed various types of crafting and playing Mah Jong and Canasta with her friends. She played golf with Gerry or her friends at both Kernwood Country Club in Salem and at Boca West Country Club in Florida, where she most recently resided. She was an avid sports fan, rooting for all the local teams and enjoying live games, especially when she could walk to Fenway Park to root on her beloved Red Sox.

Stacey’s greatest joy in life was the time spent with her daughter Jenna, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren Jori and Adam, and of course, her husband Gerry. She was truly the matriarch of the family. The six of them enjoyed countless meals and holidays, fun outings, and memorable vacations together.

Stacey was predeceased by her parents Jack and Mincy Noe, her brother Joel Noe, and her brother Ronald Noe. She also had a special relationship with her late mother-in-law, Edna Gordon. In addition to Gerry, Jenna, and Jenna’s family, she leaves behind her sisters-in-law Rosemary Noe, Paula H. Noe, and her nephews and their families.

Gerry and Jenna would be touched by any contributions made in Stacey’s name to the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Mass General Hospital.

A funeral service will be held in Stacey’s honor at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, on Wednesday, May 22nd, at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park in Sharon. Shiva will be observed at Jenna and Craig’s home on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 4:00pm-8:00pm and Thursday, May 23rd from 11:00am-2:00pm and 5:00pm-8:30pm.