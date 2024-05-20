Stanley K. Gordee, affectionately known as Ken or Kenny, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2024, at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 20, 1934, and raised in the Shirley Avenue area of Revere, Ken lived a long life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his family.

Ken was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Charlotte, with whom he shared 64 beautiful years of marriage. He was a proud father to his daughters Karin, who predeceased him, and Susan, and his son, Alan. Throughout his life, Ken was a pillar of strength and support for his family.

Ken was also a cherished grandfather to Andrew, Jonathan and Erica Pierce, Emily, Alexander and Daniel Gordee, and Brianna and Meghan Kelley. He was a loving great-grandfather to Landon Kelley and a dear uncle to Jeff Camenker, Lisa Camenker Curran and Laurie Camenker Lussier.

In his younger years, Ken was an exceptional fast-pitch softball player and soccer goalie. His passion for sports extended to the hockey rinks across New England, where he could always be found enthusiastically cheering on his grandson Andrew, earning him the endearing nickname ‘Gramps’ in the hockey community. He was immensely proud of Andrew’s achievements, both in the athletic realm and in life, and he cherished every moment spent watching him grow.

Ken valued family above all else, and this was most evident in the cherished Sunday family dinners in New Hampshire, where he and Charlotte would spend time with their daughter Susan and grandchildren Andrew, Erica, and Jonathan. Ken shared a special bond with Erica, cherishing every moment and conversation, creating memories that will be treasured forever. Ken had a loving relationship with his grandson Jonathan. His love for Jonathan was evident in every smile, every conversation, and every moment they spent together. More than just a grandfather, Ken was a father figure to his grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, and Erica, providing guidance, love, and support that shaped their lives in countless ways.

Ken and Charlotte enjoyed peaceful rides along the beach with their dog Daisy Mae, relishing the simple pleasures of life and the beauty of the ocean. He prioritized family above all else, embodying the principle of “family first.” He was always there to provide love, guidance, and support to his loved ones, ensuring their well-being and happiness were paramount. His greatest pleasure in life was witnessing the accomplishments and milestones of his family. From cheering on his children’s sporting endeavors to celebrating their successes in parenthood, Ken found fulfillment in every moment spent with his loved ones.

Ken’s life was a testament to his courage and resilience, especially in his battle against terminal illness. Despite the challenges he faced, his love for his family and zest for life remained unwavering, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Ken will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by those who knew him. His family meant everything to him, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Services and memorial week are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, an organization close to Ken’s heart. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.