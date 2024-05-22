Paul Gerald (Jerry) Weinstein, 82, of Glastonbury, Conn., passed away peacefully on April 20, 2024, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Lynn in 1941, he was the son of the late Sadie (Ozuransky) and Isadore Weinstein, and the widower of Judy (Schwartz) Weinstein.

Jerry was an athlete in his youth, playing varsity football and hockey at Lynn English High School on championship teams. Not only did he play sports at Lynn English, but he also met his sweetheart and his forever love, his wife, the late Judy (Schwartz) Weinstein.

Jerry began working as a boy in his father’s plumbing company, I Weinstein Plumbing and Heating. From the time he could work a wrench, he worked alongside his father. He quickly earned his Master Plumber and Pipe Fitters licenses. Throughout the years, the company had several name changes until it finally became Weinstein and Weinstein, Inc.

Jerry and Judy were married in a blizzard in March 1960. They settled in Lynn, where they lived for several years until they moved to Marblehead, into the home Jerry designed and built along with his father. That home became the meeting place for holidays, birthdays and Sunday dinners for the entire family and all their friends. Jerry had scores of friends and he was always the first one anyone called when facing troubles of any kind. Jerry never said no to helping anyone who asked him.

In 1990, at the age of 49, Jerry sold Weinstein and Weinstein. He and Judy retired to Lake Worth, Fla., (where it wasn’t cold) before ultimately moving to Summerville, SC. Several years after Judy passed, he moved to Glastonbury, Conn., to be closer to his family.

Jerry was an active member of many organizations, including the Greystone Beach Association, the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, the Dolphin Yacht Club and the Boston Yacht Club, all in Marblehead. Jerry was and active boater (always power), a passion he inherited from his father. His boats were always the cleanest and most well-maintained in the harbor; he took great joy in caring for his boats.

He was also a member of Temple Beth El (now Congregation Shirat Hayam) in Swampscott, and the Epicurean Club at Del Webb in Summerville, SC.

The family would like to thank the entire staff from Buckingham Heights in Glastonbury for their support and for the compassionate care they gave Jerry.

Jerry is survived by his sister Harriet (Cookie) Weinstein, his daughters Michelle Boxer and her husband Dr. Mark Boxer of West Hartford, Conn., and Ellen Stanley and her husband Mark Stanley of St. Albans, Maine; his cherished granddaughters Sarah Boxer and her husband Dave Cadario of Carlsbad, Calif., and Elizabeth Boxer of Durham, NC; his brother-in-law Dr. Arthur Schwartz and his wife Cheryl Schwartz of Salem; and his beloved niece and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a tribute gift to the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut, or to a charity of your choice.