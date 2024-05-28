Jewish Journal

David Broza/GIL LAVI

David Broza to perform in Boston on June 16

David Broza/GIL LAVI
David Broza, the internationally acclaimed Israeli singer-songwriter, composer, and peace activist, is set to captivate Boston with his upcoming performance at the Berklee Performance Center on June 16.
Broza promises unforgettable evenings filled with music that transcends borders. With a career spanning over four decades, Broza has enchanted audiences worldwide with his unique blend of folk, rock, flamenco, and Latin music influences, and is widely known for his thrilling performances, his multi-platinum selling love songs and masterful guitar playing.

David Broza collaborated with several Palestinian musicians, including Mira Awad and Issa Freij, in his 2014 album and film release East Jerusalem West Jerusalem produced by American musician-activist Steve Earle. Broza also toured with Ali Paris (qanun/vocals) in support of the album and film.Broza sings of peace in his enormously popular hit song “Yihye Tov” (“Things Will Be Better”). Written for the Israeli-Egyptian peace accords in 1977, the chart-topping song remains Israel’s peace anthem to this day.

The concert will showcase David Broza’s beloved classics (sung in Hebrew, Spanish and English) and provide an exciting journey through his musical repertoire. Audiences can expect to be moved by his engaging storytelling, amazing guitar playing, outstanding singing and spellbinding stage presence, as he bridges cultures and generations, fostering peace and understanding through the universal language of music.

Sunday, June 16, 2024 @ 7:00pm
Berklee Performance Center
136 Massachusetts Ave. Boston
www.berklee.edu/BPC/events/david-broza

