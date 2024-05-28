David Broza to perform in Boston on June 16

David Broza, the internationally acclaimed Israeli singer-songwriter, composer, and peace activist, is set to captivate Boston with his upcoming performance at the Berklee Performance Center on June 16.

Broza promises unforgettable evenings filled with music that transcends borders. With a career spanning over four decades, Broza has enchanted audiences worldwide with his unique blend of folk, rock, flamenco, and Latin music influences, and is widely known for his thrilling performances, his multi-platinum selling love songs and masterful guitar playing.