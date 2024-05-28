Irving Bacherman, of Middleton, peacefully passed away on May 26, 2024, at the age of 95. He was the devoted husband of the late Eileen Bacherman, loving father of Rosalyn (Bacherman) Abrams and her husband Barry, and Judy (Bacherman) Frenkel. Irving was also the cherished grandfather of Nechama and Sara Frenkel and the loving brother of the late Marcia Bacherman. He was the dear son of the late Samuel and Rose (Wolf) Bacherman.

Born on April 11, 1929, Irving spent his formative years in Peabody, where he graduated from Peabody High School in the class of 1947. Peabody remained the home where he raised his own family. Irving dedicated many years to a career in transportation sales for a trucking company. His commitment extended beyond his professional life; he was a dedicated member of Congregation Sons of Israel.

Irving had a passion for old movies, music, and politics. Yet, his greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family, friends.

A chapel service honoring Irving’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, located at 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970, followed by interment at Maple Hill Cemetery, Workman’s Circle, Peabody, MA 01960.

Shiva will take place at Congregation Sons of Israel, Park Street, Peabody, MA 01960, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, continuing from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM (Minyan at 7:30 PM); Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, continuing from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM (Minyan at 7:30 PM); and Friday, May 31, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Irving’s memory to Congregation Sons of Israel, Park Street, Peabody, MA 01960, or to The Jewish War Veterans.