Richard M. Salus, 79, of Newburyport, passed away suddenly on May 9, 2024.

Born and raised in Cambridge, the son of Frank and Etta (Aronson) Salus, Richard graduated from Cambridge Latin High school in 1962. He attended Brandeis University and worked as Lead Assessor with the Office of Public School Monitoring (PSM) at the Massachusetts Department of Education and Secondary Education (DESE) until his retirement. Richard remained passionate about meeting the needs of every child in our educational system.

Richard was the brother of the late Alan Salus and his wife Carolyn (Feldman) Salus. He was the uncle to Rachelle (Shelly) Toomey (husband Mark) of Tyngsboro, and Jay Salus (wife Dona DiLorenzo) of Northbridge, and great-uncle to David, Emma, and Chloe.

Richard shared a special bond with many friends, including Don and Cynthia Flahardy, Eric Mondschein and Mary LaSelva. Richard cared deeply for his family and friends, always treating those he loved with compassion and respect.

Among many things, Richard held a passion for reading books about history, various forms of art, sculptures, and architecture. He was an avid gardener and would share garden space and vegetables with anyone. He made the world a better place with trees.

His interest in the world around him inspired Richard to travel, often with his brother Alan and his family. These travels took him to destinations such as China, Russia, and Canada all of which appealed to his lifelong sense of curiosity and love of learning.

Richard will be missed by many family members and friends.

A ceremony will be held at a future date in order to pay tribute to Richard and spread his ashes.

Donations in Richard’s memory can be made by planting a tree in your community or in Israel at https://shop.jnf.org/collections/plant-trees.