Newton Police charge man in pair of antisemitic incidents; St. John’s Prep investigating antisemitic symbol on campus

Last week, Newton Police arrested a Boston man, Alexei Rodriguez, after responding to reports of a man tearing down blue ribbons on trees lining the Jewish Community Center on Nahanton Street.

As a result of the investigation at the JCC, officers said they identified Rodriguez as the driver of a white SUV involved in an incident in Newton in late April. On that date, the suspect is alleged to have driven to Newton in a white SUV in order to harass and intimidate Jewish community members walking in the area.

Rodriguez, 49, who teaches English as a Second Language at Prospect Hill Charter School in Cambridge, was charged with defacing property, larceny under $1,200, damaging property to intimidate, two counts of assaulting to intimidate, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of a civil rights violation in connection with two separate incidents.

Rodriguez was arraigned in Newton District Court last week. Judge Jennifer D. Queally set bail at $500, ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet with exclusion zones of the victims’ homes and the Jewish Community Center, to stay away from, not contact and not abuse the victims and to stay away from synagogues in Newton.

On Tuesday, officials at St. John’s Prep in Danvers discovered an antisemitic symbol written on a stall in a bathroom on the third floor of the Brother Keefe, C.F.X. Academic Center.

The school removed the symbol and has begun to review security camera footage from the area outside the bathroom, according to Head of School Ed Hardiman and Principal Keith Crowley.

“This type of hate has no place at St. John’s Prep. The drawing of an antisemitic symbol contradicts our school’s cultural priorities as well as our mission and values. We consistently challenge ourselves and the Prep community to model servant leadership and be upstanders. This incident is a jarring reminder of the call to recognize our interconnectedness and build each other up. As a community, we pray for those impacted by this incident, for the perpetrator, and for peace and justice in our world,” Hardiman and Crowley said in a statement. Θ