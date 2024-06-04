Journal wins two top national journalism awards

This week, The Jewish Journal of Greater Boston garnered two of the top national journalism awards given by the American Jewish Press Association.

David M. Shribman won The Boris Smolar Award for Excellence in Enterprise or Investigative Reporting for his article, “Tree of Life murder trial stirs old nightmares, and questions about the future.” The article, which ran on May 6, 2023, focused on the trial of the man accused of murdering 11 Jews at prayer in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Shribman is a North Shore native and Journal columnist. He won the 1995 Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of The Boston Globe. As executive editor of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he oversaw the reporting in the aftermath of the Tree of Life shooting in 2018. That coverage led to another Pulitzer the following year.

Linda Matchan won the Award for Excellence in Feature Writing for her Aug. 31, 2023 article, “Jewish former prostitute chronicles her tale of getting off the streets.” Matchan, an award-winning former staff writer at The Boston Globe, also served as the Journal’s associate editor from 2022-23. In the past, Matchan has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize three times for her investigative reporting.

In addition, Darren Garnick won an Honorable Mention award for his Aug. 10, 2023 article, “Volunteers uncover the lost souls of the Holocaust at Polish Jewish cemetery.” Garnick is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker, writer, producer and photographer, who also worked as a business columnist for the Boston Herald.

The AJPA, which serves as the primary association for Jewish publications in America, received over 1,100 entries for the awards contest. “In an age where local journalism is needed more than ever, these awards reflect the commitment our journalists have in serving our community,” said Steven A. Rosenberg, publisher and editor of the Journal. “Congratulations to David Shribman, Linda Matchan and Darren Garnick for their extraordinary contributions to our publication and community. We are deeply appreciative of their efforts.”