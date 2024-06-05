Arlene S. “Nanny” Brenner, 86, beloved wife for 45 years to the late Arthur Brenner, died on June 2, 2024 at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Beverly, surrounded by her loving family.

Raised and educated in Dorchester, she was the dear daughter of the late Louis and Dina (Schrotman) Hurwitz.

Mrs. Brenner had been employed for many years as a special needs teacher at the Northshore Education Consortium in Beverly until the time of her retirement.

A longtime resident of the North Shore, Arlene moved to Delray Beach, Florida to enjoy her retirement. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Arlene was a devoted mother to Robin Brenner and her companion, Randy Hawkes of Manchester, New Hampshire, her son Joel Brenner and his wife, Beth of Peabody, and her daughter, Julie King and her husband Andy of Toronto, Canada. She was a cherished and adored Nanny to her twelve grandchildren – Jennifer and Chris Dumais, Ashley and Michael Barlow, Jonathan Brenner, Sarah and Ryan Gendron, Geneva, Tovah, Sadie, Lilah and William King, as well as seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Jeanette Sariceno of Sarasota, Florida and Phyllis Goldman of Delray Beach, Florida, and several nieces and nephews and friends.

ARRANGEMENTS: Her funeral service will be held graveside, at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody, Friday, June 7, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Activities Department at Ledgewood Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, 87 Herrick Street, Beverly MA 01915.