Fred Nathanson, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., entered into rest on May 29, 2024, at the age of 80.

He was the loving brother and brother-in-law of the late Beatrice and George Silverman, and dear son of the late Eva Kenovitch and Benjamin Nathanson. He was a devoted uncle to Nanci and Mike Halperin of Easton, Randi Levenson of Swampscott, and Amy and Dr. Jeffrey Sorkin of Marblehead. He was the loving great-uncle of Jacob and Allison Small, Zachary and Jamie Levenson, and Amanda and Jeremy Sorkin.

Fred grew up in Revere, where he graduated from Revere High School, and continued his studies at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. He loved working as a pharmacist for many years and enjoyed interreacting with customers and friends. He was a dedicated friend to so many in both Fort Lauderdale and Swampscott, where he resided for many years. He cherished spending time with his family, enjoyed socializing with his amazing friends whom he thought of as family, and loved traveling and cruising around the world. Additionally, he will be remembered for his unique passion for always looking his best through his exquisite fashion taste.

A funeral service for Fred was held on June 2 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment following at Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Fred’s memory to Friends of Dana-Farber, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. https://www.dana-farber.org/.