Audrey Weinstein passed away peacefully on June 1, 2024, in Naples, Florida at the age of 86. Born on March 25, 1938, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Audrey was a cherished member of her community and a graduate of the University of Toronto.

She leaves behind her loving husband Herbert, her son Michael and daughter-in-law Linda, along with her beloved grandchildren Alexa and Jake. Audrey’s warmth, wisdom, and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Audrey was born and raised in Toronto, before moving to the Boston area, and eventually full time to Florida.

Contributions in memory of Audrey can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, an organization close to her heart. Audrey’s life and legacy will be honored in a manner befitting her remarkable spirit.