Journal gala brings Jewish community together; honors the Menschions who lead the way

Over 250 people attended the Jewish Journal’s annual Menschions and Martinis fund-raising gala on June 18 at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

The event honored the Journal’s contributions to Jewish life and recent Honorable Menschions: Kary Andrinopoulos, Lisa Nagel and Ken Asher, Carrie and Ariel Berger, Phyllis and Alan Bolotin, Stephanie and Scott Ginsberg, Larry Groipen, Marilyn Schlein Kramer, Patricia “Patti” McWeeney, Bea Paul, Bethany Roditi, Paul Tucker, and Paul Weinberg.

“The Journal is the one that connects the dots for all of us; it is the heartbeat, the oxygen of the Jewish community,” said Rabbi Idan Irelander of Congregation Ahavat Olam in North Andover.

Following a lively reception with flowing drinks and a warm community schmooze session, the event moved into the sanctuary where Ted Stux, president of the Journal’s board of overseers, began the program with opening remarks. He pointed out that not only is the Journal the largest Jewish newspaper in New England, but also is growing in breadth and subscribers – in contrast to much of today’s print industry. To mark this notable expansion, the Journal recently was renamed the Jewish Journal of Greater Boston.

Rabbi Michael Ragozin of Shirat Hayam followed Stux with a blessing for the Journal. “Let its roots grow strong in the city and west of the city, and let it flourish throughout the Greater Boston area,” he said. “It’s pretty unique in this day and age that all of us read the same articles, because most of us will watch different channels. When it comes to the Journal, there is one narrative that binds us together.”

Steven A. Rosenberg, editor and publisher of the Journal, emphasized the impact of the community in sustaining the Journal’s success. “We all need all of you now, more than ever. We need your empathy, your kindness, your honesty, your morality, your charity to balance and rebalance our society,” he said. “The reality is, in so many ways, you are the Jewish Journal.”

Rosenberg joined the Journal in 2017 after serving as a staff writer at the Boston Globe for 15 years. “Steve is such a mensch, he’s a blessing,” said Irelander. “I mean, look at all these people who came here today. It’s to celebrate the Jewish Journal.”

Following his talk, Rosenberg introduced Jillian Lederman of Marblehead to the crowd, who delivered a powerful speech about her experiences as a Jewish student leader at Brown University, from where she graduated in May. Lederman has been a vocal advocate for Israel since the events of Oct. 7, and her writing and voice have been featured in the New York Times, amongst other national news outlets (and the Journal itself). In the fall, she will join the editorial team at the Wall Street Journal as a Joseph Rago Memorial Fellow.

“For the Jews at Brown University, the consequences of our defiance are exclusion, threats, and prejudice,” she said. “But for Jewish people our age in Israel, the consequences of defiance are bullets and bombs. They do not have the luxury to flee danger by keeping their mouths shut, and ultimately, neither do we.”

Lederman spoke about the Journal as well, calling it “a publication that encapsulates the enduring Jewish values of learning and bravery.

“Writing and reading and publishing stories about our people allows us to stand up for ourselves,” she said. “As our friends and family in Israel storm into battle, we must do the very same at home, proudly strapping our values onto our backs as we march into the fray.”

Lederman was met with a vigorous standing ovation.

After Lederman’s speech, several members of the board stood up to present each Menschion – who ranged from former organization and synagogue presidents to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker to educators.

“All of the communities are kind of doing their own thing, but the Journal connects us all together,” said Rabbi Alison Adler of Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly. “It really gives us a sense that we are really one Jewish community, as well.”

At the end of the evening, the Journal held a raffle for a cruise for two donated by Grand Circle River Cruise in Boston. The prize, a 10-night river cruise from Antwerp to Amsterdam, was won by Stephanie Ginsberg, one of the Menschions. Θ