Juvenile Aid Organization awards $18,000 scholarships to 13 Jewish students

The Juvenile Aid Organization has awarded a total of $18,000 in scholarships to 13 Jewish students who recently graduated from local high schools.

The award ceremony was held at the home of Phyllis Sagan. The funds were raised at a May luncheon and are in memory of loved ones or in honor of family simchas.

The memorial scholarships were awarded in memory of Harriet Diamond, Janice Frisch, Melinda Russo, Gail Tregor, Marnell Goolman, Alan Perlow, Harriet and Harold Litman, Cartos and Rosita Lewin and Phillip Callahan.