Jewish Journal

SERVING THE COMMUNITY FOR 47 YEARS


Donate
Subscribe
Grants recipients (from left): Louisa Caplan, Evan Roth, Owen Torstensson, Noah Mann, Anna Sokolow, Julia Rebello, Lexie Hoffman, Annie Overbaugh and Jayden Polonsky. (Not present for photo: Arielle Magolesko, Sarah Mann, Ethan Keller and Miles Flynn.)

Juvenile Aid Organization awards $18,000 scholarships to 13 Jewish students

SHARE THIS STORY

HELP SUPPORT JEWISH JOURNAL

DONATE

Juvenile Aid Organization awards $18,000 scholarships to 13 Jewish students

Grants recipients (from left): Louisa Caplan, Evan Roth, Owen Torstensson, Noah Mann, Anna Sokolow, Julia Rebello, Lexie Hoffman, Annie Overbaugh and Jayden Polonsky. (Not present for photo: Arielle Magolesko, Sarah Mann, Ethan Keller and Miles Flynn.)

The Juvenile Aid Organization has awarded a total of $18,000 in scholarships to 13 Jewish students who recently graduated from local high schools.

The award ceremony was held at the home of Phyllis Sagan. The funds were raised at a May luncheon and are in memory of loved ones or in honor of family simchas.

The memorial scholarships were awarded in memory of Harriet Diamond, Janice Frisch, Melinda  Russo, Gail Tregor, Marnell Goolman, Alan Perlow, Harriet and Harold Litman, Cartos and Rosita Lewin and Phillip Callahan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Holland & Belgium in Springtime River Cruise

TOP STORIES

TOP STORIES

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE

Jewish Journal is reader supported

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE