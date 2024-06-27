Mandel to lead health care operations at Hebrew SeniorLife

Dr. Ernest Mandel has been promoted to executive vice president of health care at Hebrew SeniorLife. Mandel will oversee all Hebrew SeniorLife health care operations, including the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in both Roslindale and Dedham and home and community-based services.

Since joining Hebrew SeniorLife in 2012, Mandel has provided nephrology consultative services and served in several leadership capacities, including medical director of nephrology and dialysis, medical director of quality and safety, medical director of Hebrew

Rehabilitation Center’s Medical Complex Unit, and most recently, Hebrew SeniorLife’s chief medical and quality officer.

He will continue to serve as chief medical officer overseeing the Department of Medicine, including quality improvement operations, infection control, safety initiatives, and efforts to continually enhance the patient experience, clinical delivery systems, and patient and provider satisfaction.