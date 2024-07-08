Helen Cynthia (Harris) Singer, of Peabody and formerly of Revere, died on June 24, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Helen was the beloved wife of Paul Singer and devoted mother of Randy Singer and his wife Chedva, and Jay Singer and his wife Jennifer. She was the loving daughter of Julius and Sadie Harris and dear sister of the late Audrey Harris. Helen was the loving grandmother of Alicia, Daniel, Joshua, and Joseph and great-grandmother of Madison, Mackenzie, Ava, Jackson, and Jameson. Helen also leaves behind many lifelong friends and will by missed by all who knew her.

Graveside services were held on June 27 at the Agudath Shalom Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. For an online guestbook, visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.