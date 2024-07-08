Leonid Ostrovsky, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully in June 2024, 2024 at the age of 88.

Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, Leonid experienced significant hardship early in life, losing his parents at the tender age of four. Throughout the difficult years of World War II, he spent his early childhood in an orphanage, after which he was reunited with his uncle in Kiev, Ukraine. It was in Kiev where he eventually met his wife Ludmila and they had two children.

In 1979, Leonid and Ludmila made a courageous decision to emigrate their family to the United States, seeking better opportunities and a brighter future. Leonid’s American journey as a talented engineer began at Stone & Webster, where he initially worked as a mechanical engineer. As the industry evolved, Leonid reinvented himself as a nuclear engineer, displaying remarkable adaptability and resilience. He later contributed his expertise to General Dynamics’ Electric Boat division, working on nuclear submarines in Groton, Conn.

Leonid’s professional achievements were notable, holding multiple patents and earning respect and admiration from his peers. Beyond his career, he was a pillar of support for many Soviet immigrants, helping them secure their first jobs and providing guidance as they adjusted to their new lives in America. His generosity extended to the organizations that had assisted his own family’s transition, always giving back and ensuring others had the same opportunities.

After retiring, Leonid embraced life with enthusiasm. He traveled extensively, enjoyed camping, and was a familiar figure in Swampscott, where he and his family had settled for the past 44 years. Leonid found joy in simple pleasures – working in his yard, maintaining his home, and staying active through cross-country skiing. He was known for his enthusiasm for dancing, always eager to find a willing partner and bring smiles to those around him with his benevolent manner.

Leonid is survived by his devoted wife Ludmila, his two loving children Victoria Goldstein and Yuri, his son-in-law Dr. Michael Goldstein, and his cherished grandchildren Benjamin and Rachel. His legacy of kindness, resilience, and dedication will forever be remembered by those who knew him.

A private funeral will be held, with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Leonid’s honor.

Leonid’s life was a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of community, and the enduring strength of family. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished in our hearts.