Rita Flicop, of Peabody, entered into rest on June 28, 2024 at the age of 90.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Flicop. Devoted mother of Gaynor Kohn and Susan Flicop. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Sophie, Althea and Lucy and great-grandmother of Claire.

Rita was a dedicated member of B’nai B’rith Women, Hadassah, Sons of Israel Shul and Explorers of Salem. She cherished her time spent with family and friends playing Mah Jong and bridge, sitting by the pool and being a lifelong learner.

A funeral service for Rita was held on July 1 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery, Sabino Farm Road, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Rita’s memory to Hadassah Northeast, Peabody, WGBH, or Sons of Israel Shul. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.