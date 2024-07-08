Robert (Bob) Richman, a resident of Winthrop and formerly of Everett, passed away on June 29, 2024 at the age of 88. Born in Boston on May 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Saul and Ida Richman.

Bob was a graduate of Boston University, and received his Master’s Degree in Education from Salem State. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He later spent over 36 years as a well-respected and dedicated teacher, baseball coach, mediator for conflict resolution and guidance counselor at Everett High School, leaving behind a legacy of life lessons for hundreds of students.

After his retirement, he continued to volunteer at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare as the sage until the day he passed.

His family was his world; his grandchildren and great grandchildren were his joy, taking pride in every accomplishment of every one of them. He was an avid reader, a lover of history and a true Boston sports fan.

Bob was the beloved husband of Gilda Richman of 62 years. Dad and “Pa” to children Eric and Susan Richman, and Alyse and David Barbash; grandchildren Samantha and Alex Grant, Shayna and Josh Wilner, Lindsay Barbash, Max Barbash, Jonathan Comeau and Stephanie Marek, and Alexandra and Michael Gramzow; and great-grandchildren Mason, Lennon, Lexi, Brody and Rylan.

Funeral services were held on June 30 at Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody. Interment followed at Birsen Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, or Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960. For an online guestbook, visit the funeral home website, torffuneralservice.com.