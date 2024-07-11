A growing experience continues at Camp Hadar

Jewish overnight camp – that ever-beloved, influential feature of so many Jewish childhoods – is often the place where kids get their first chance at adulthood, rising through the ranks of camper to counselor as they grow up.

At Camp Hadar, a Jewish day camp in Salem, N.H., leaders are making changes to their CIT (Counselor in Training) and LIT (Leaders in Training) programs for the upcoming summer season, giving careful thought to the process of growing up in this camp setting.

This year, the CIT program, formerly for ninth- and 10th-graders, is only for those entering 10th grade. Led by CIT director Brett Denly, the program focuses on counselor training, and many of the important skills needed to bridge the gap between campers and staff, according to Jonathan Heller, Camp Hadar director. The goal is for CIT trainees to become counselors when they are juniors in high school. The CITs, he explained, will gain valuable experience that will assist them not only at Camp Hadar, but in the wider community. There are currently seven CITs enrolled for this summer.

The LIT program – previously for seventh- and eighth-graders and now for eighth- and ninth-graders – encourages the development of leadership skills through outdoor education. Participants must be enrolled as campers and participate in daily programming. The training enables them to become effective leaders, emphasizing teamwork, respect, trust, and communication. Heller said he expects 12-18 campers to participate in this program.

Located on Captain Pond with a campus of over 18 acres, Camp Hadar is celebrating its 30th anniversary this summer. This year, camp runs June 24 through Aug. 16, broken up into eight one-week sessions, each with a unique theme. The camp averages 50-60 campers during the first two weeks and 75-80 for the rest of the summer.

Although a Jewish day camp has been located on the pond since 1960, Camp Hadar was established by the Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation in 1994, opening in 1995. In 2022, Camp Hadar became its own nonprofit entity.

“It was a mutual parting between us and the federation,” said Heller. “We are now able to go out and secure grants.”

One such grant was from Combined Jewish Philanthropies to help defray the cost of transportation for campers coming from the North Shore. Heller said other matching grants in the works would be used to resurface the basketball courts and eventually modify two of the tennis courts for other sports, including pickleball, volleyball, and hopscotch.

Each day, the students have three periods in the morning that may include instructional and elective programs including swimming, boating, paddleboard, music, sports, arts, and Jewish cultural activities. After lunch, half the camp has free swim in the lake and the other takes part in an elective of their choice known as a Chug (Hebrew for extracurricular activity). Chugs change every week and are created by staff who might have an interest in soccer, fishing, crocheting, anime, or other hobbies. Campers chose their Chugs on Monday of each week.

Although it is a Jewish day camp, it is inclusive and there are both campers and staff who are not Jewish, according to Heller.

“Camp Hadar is more cultural than religious, and it is a summer day camp first,” he explained. However, the Jewish culture is intrinsic to the camp, and includes the Hamotzi before lunch, a camp-friendly Shabbat, an Israeli flag, Israeli dancing, and Jewish music, art, and food, he said.

Camp Hadar still has openings for campers for this summer, and parents can register by emailing info@camphadar.org. For more information, visit camphadar.org.