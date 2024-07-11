Area Jews counter illegal pro-Palestinian encampment in Salem

Jew-hatred was on display again recently on the North Shore. It occurred on the SalemCommon, where about 30 pro-Palestinians set up an illegal encampment and spent two days chanting anti-Jewish and anti-Israel slogans on June 29 and 30.

Salem resident Fawaz Abusharkh, who formerly served as a cleric at a Lynn mosque, organized the event. Abusharkh once had strong ties with local rabbis through an interfaith dialogue group and also served in the past on Salem’s No Place for Hate Committee. Abusharkh, who has repeatedly posted anti-Jewish and anti-Israel slogans on social media since Oct. 7, was fined by the city for not obtaining a permit to hold the encampment.

When this reporter asked Abusharkh about Hamas and its role in its war against Israel, he responded, “You’re a racist Zionist.”

According to Salem Police Chief Lucas J. Miller, his department assigned 40 police officers to patrol the encampment over the two-day period. He said at least three tents were erected at the Common where people stayed overnight. When asked why an unpermitted event was allowed to occur, Miller said, “I think there are those who would have liked to see me, you know, physically prevent them from having the event, or arrest them for doing that. But I don’t think that would have been wise, or good police work.”

On June 30, around noon, Rabbi Yossi Lipsker of Chabad of the North Shore, led about 75 Jews onto the Salem Common. They carried Israeli and American flags, and pro-Israel signs. As they stood near the fenced-off area where pro-Palestinian demonstrators shouted pro-Hamas chants, and declared Israel was an apartheid state committing genocide, a hijab-clad woman draped in a Palestinian flag clutched a microphone. Dozens in the encampment repeated each sentence after she spoke: “There is only one solution: intifada, revolution. And we don’t want no Jewish state! We want [19]48! And we don’t want no Jewish state! We want [19]48!”

After the event, the Journal emailed video of the unidentified woman’s chants to Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo for comment. Pangallo did not respond to multiple requests for an interview about the unpermitted encampment or the video that was sent to him.

In an interview, Salem Senator Joan Lovely called the encampment a “hate group” that spewed “hate speech.” After watching the video of the protester who called for intifada, revolution and the rejection of a Jewish state and a two-state solution, Lovely said she was appalled. “That video was just horrifying, horrifying, you know? I mean, we weren’t alive during Nazi Germany, but that’s what I thought to myself immediately. Was this what it was like during Nazi Germany, and are Jews going to be going to hiding?” she said.

Lovely said she has met with local Jewish residents who are frightened by the surge in antisemitism since Oct. 7, when 3,000 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and killed over 1,200 and took more than 250 hostages in Gaza. “I was listening to a Jewish gentleman a month ago, and he was next to tears – about the safety for himself, his partner, his family and friends,” she said.

Said Peggy Shukur, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s East Division: “While claiming to be engaged in peaceful protest, participants in last week’s encampment in Salem raised their voices in calls for violence and the elimination of the Jewish state. Chants including ‘There is only one solution: intifada revolution’ and ‘We don’t want a Jewish state’ sow hatred and fear rather than pave a path towards peace. The violent and destructive messaging of these chants cannot be normalized and must be condemned.”

As protesters shouted slogans of support for Hamas, Lipsker blew a shofar and led the group of counter-protesters in the singing of the S’hma and other Hebrew prayers.

“We’re here to protest the effort to normalize Jew-hatred. We won’t let it happen,” said Lipsker, who arrived wearing prayer phylacteries, or tefillin.

“I think that there was a serious misjudgment of an egregious nature of what was allowed to happen in the name of free speech. I think our elected officials have to come at their decisions from a place of conviction – not a place of fear. I’m thankful to the Salem Police for keeping this safe. But we can still read, and still hear, and we shouldn’t have to stand in 2024, and have to hear people blatantly and directly calling for our murder and annihilation.”

Salem attorney Richard Wise, who lives across from the Common, also described the atmosphere created by the encampment as a public display of Jew-hatred. “This is an outrage that these people here support the slaughter that was done by Hamas on Oct. 7,” he said. “It’s clearly illegal. They were asked to get a permit, and they refused to get a permit. This is offensive, this is the same thing that happened at many universities across the country where they intimidated Jews.”

Peabody’s Phil Cohen, the son of a Holocaust survivor, said he attended the encampment both days. “This whole thing has just shown that people hate Jews, no matter what. We can’t sit back,” Cohen said, and wondered why other congregations did not attend the counter-protest. “As Jews we want to be activists because of everything that has happened to us over the centuries, and now when it’s happening to us, who is standing with us? I wish the rabbis and the community – where they’re always so concerned to help social justice – had their congregations here today.” Θ