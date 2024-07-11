Chabad to hold community encampment for Israel in Salem

Chabad of the North Shore will host a Greater Boston Community Encampment for Israel on July 21 at the Salem Common, in Salem, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will include live music, food, movies, children’s activities, exhibits, speakers, and programs on Israel’s history and education.

“This model of an encampment for Israel offers an opportunity for our Jewish community to gather in solidarity and pride. We will stand alongside members of all faiths and the wide diversity of communities, who are morally aligned with us in their unwavering support of Israel’s right to exist,” said Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, director of Chabad of the North Shore.

“It will be a healthy and safe environment to express our mounting concern over the alarming escalation of Jew-hatred in our communities. We envision this as a joyous, positive and upbeat gathering of love framed by affirmations of decency and zero tolerance for bigotry and blind hatred. The normalization of a call to wipe out and/or displace millions of Jews is a wake up call for the silent majority to make their voices heard.” Θ

For more information, visit israelencampment.com.