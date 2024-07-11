Jewish summer camps navigate how to include Israel in the program

‘Tis the season – that is, the season of bug spray and sunscreen, guitar strumming and s’mores, and those once-in-a-lifetime, once-a-year type of friends: it’s summer camp season.

This year, camp will go on as it always does; Jewish sleepaway camp – like most Jewish things – is designed to keep on going when the going gets tough. This summer, camps across the region are working to give campers a meaningful, fun experience, while also grappling with new challenges the war in Israel and Gaza brings.

Camp Bauercrest, an all-boys sports sleepaway camp in Amesbury, is one of many camps this summer that has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual Israel trip; the camp normally brings the oldest campers to Israel through a Y2I adventure. This year, that group will travel to Montreal instead, and the Israel experience will take place at camp, through relationships with the six Israeli staff coming this summer and new activities like krav maga, Israeli martial arts.

Other new activities this summer include a new arts and crafts program, model rocketry and the option for older campers to learn to become soccer referees.

“We don’t really care what kind of athlete you are,” said Ken Cotton, executive director of Bauercrest. “We use sports as a mechanism to teach healthy competition, we use sports as a mechanism to bring people together.”

The Israelis this summer also brought experience of what life in Israel is like following Oct. 7, and did a program with the rest of the staff about what’s going on in Israel, and how it actually feels on the ground. In addition, Bauercrest hosted the Boston-based group TribeTalk to discuss antisemitism with their staff during training, and will be welcoming them back to talk to their oldest campers (entering 10th grade) at the end of July.

TribeTalk will also be featured this summer at Camp JORI, a co-ed Jewish sleepaway camp in Wakefield, R.I. Like Bauercrest, Camp JORI normally brings its oldest campers (entering 11th grade) to Israel through a two-week trip with BBYO, a pluralistic Jewish youth movement. This year, BBYO also canceled the trip due to the war.

But that doesn’t mean Israel will be any less a part of the summer. In response to canceling the trip, JORI is bringing to camp nearly double the number of Israeli staff it normally has – 11 this summer. It also has five Israeli campers coming back to camp. The staff, in addition to bringing direct experience of Israel, will run the camp’s annual Israel day, giving kids a taste of Israeli culture, featuring Israeli food, hair tinsel, a station to make pita over a fire, an IDF-style bootcamp, and more.

“We wanted to make sure that we gave our campers and community the chance to have an experience with more Israeli staff,” said Kara Liberman, camp director. “Since we cannot bring our community to Israel, we knew it was important to bring a taste of Israel here.”

At Camp Simchah at the JCCNS in Marblehead, campers always open each day with Hatikvah (the Israeli national anthem) and the U.S. National Anthem. This year, Camp Director Heather Gravelese made the decision to bring an Israel Day to camp. It will consist of Israeli dancers, Israelis from the JCC doing different programs for the campers, and reimagining the walls around the outdoor pool into the Western Wall, so kids can leave notes and prayers there.

In addition to Israel Day, new things at Camp Simchah this summer include a theater program – Simchah prides itself on having an equal serving of sports and arts throughout the summer. “So far, the kids are absolutely loving it,” said Gravelese.

“They’re getting out of their comfort zone,” she said. “If a kid is 100 percent sports-oriented through the school year, at our camp, they’re doing arts and crafts, they’re doing science and nature and theater, but they’re still enjoying sports, playgrounds, swimming, and they’re getting to know all different types of kids that they don’t go to school with.”

Out in Middleboro, Camp Avoda, an all-boys sleepaway camp coming up on its 100th anniversary summer, will also be doing an Israel theme day, as it usually does, and will incorporate conversations about Israel into its existing programming – like Friday night discussions. Avoda will also host seven campers and four counselors from Israel this summer. “My take on it is that it’s a good break for them,” said Executive Director Ken Shifman. “That’s my understanding – just kinda getting away from the constant news.”

The camp is also setting up a “camper council” this summer, not directly connected to what’s happening in Israel, but in order to generally facilitate conversation and deepen relationships among campers, as well as incorporate social justice principles into camp culture.

“The all-boys aspect and the vibe and culture of what we do really fosters people being themselves and learning, growing, building confidence,” he said. “I feel like the single gender really helps kids focus on their friendships and experiences together and their time together.”

Chabad’s Camp Gan Israel, one of more than 500 Gan Israel camps worldwide, is a day camp serving over 50 kids each summer in Swampscott. This summer, in addition to their usual feature of Israeli dance, will also include a highlight of different Israeli cities each week, to give kids a chance to get to know the Holy Land. The camp just completed Jerusalem Week; the kids worked on art projects about the Kotel (Western Wall), and learned about the city.

“This year more than ever, [we’re] instilling that Jewish pride in the children, how it’s beautiful to be Jewish, how we love being Jewish, the excitement for Judaism,” said Chaya Baron, co-director of the camp.

“Camp is magical because the kids love being there,” said Rabbi Sruli Baron, camp director. “It’s a fun experience, but we weave the Jewish learning in there, the experiential learning. It’s joyful, and it’s meaningful. It’s both. I think that’s why kids remember it so much.”

Byfield’s URJ 6 Points Sci-Tech Academy, a co-ed Jewish science and technology camp, is hosting 18 Israeli staff members this summer. With the war still raging, the camp’s Sci-Tech-focused Israel trip was cancelled.

Before camp began, Sci-Tech facilitated several trainings and conversations with staff about how to navigate conversations about Israel with campers and each other. “It’s often a very divisive issue and we’re a science and tech camp, and we want to focus on those things,” said Rabbi Dan Medwin, the camp’s co-director, Innovation and Growth.

For campers who want to talk about the conflict, Medwin will be hosting a Shabbat elective each week where campers can come and be in a safe space to raise questions and share their views.

In general, the Reform camp aims to make space for a wide diversity of campers. Sci-Tech prides itself in particular on being a camp for kids who haven’t been successful at other summer camps. The camp does this through supporting a passion for science and technology and through its robust camper care and support team.

“So often in the world, people view religion and science as antithetical or incompatible,” said Medwin. “To have a place where we bring them together so harmoniously, where each can play on the strength of each other, is really quite incredible.”

At Camp Yavneh, in Northwood, N.H., 30 Israeli counselors, mishlachat, plus several Israeli staff members, will support 530 campers over the course of the summer.

“We are a klal yisroel camp, which means that everyone is accepted,” said Efrat Assulin, head of communications and marketing at Yavneh. “We have kids who go to day school, we have kids who go to public school. We have kids who at home keep Shabbat. We have kids who at home don’t keep Shabbat. We have everything and everything.”

Like summers past, this summer will feature an Israel Day at Yavneh – Yom Yisroel – including a shuk (Israeli marketplace), a makeshift Western Wall and even a Tel Aviv beach.

“We love Israel,” said Assulin. “It’s a lot of celebrating and honoring Israel for what it is.”