Shaloh House welcomes Israeli campers from Sderot for the summer

Camp Gan Israel Shaloh House of Boston last week welcomed 10 Israeli girls from Sderot, an Israeli town less than a mile from Gaza, for a summer stay in Boston from July 4-21, as a respite from the last months (and years) of rocket fire and proximity to war in Gaza.

Rabbi Dan Rodkin, director of Camp Gan Israel at Shaloh House, visited Israel shortly after the Oct. 7 attack, and the experience moved him to action.

“You go to any hotel, you see hundreds of children from the south, no school, no proper supervision. Homeless people, evacuated from their homes,” he recalled. “I don’t know how many days the children had school last year. It was a nightmare.”

So, for the third time in Shaloh House history, Rodkin organized for 10 girls from Sderot, plus three counselors to escort and support them in America, to come spend a couple of weeks free of rocket fire, along with 150 other campers attending the Chabad camp. Shaloh House hosted Sderot campers for the first time after heavy rocket fire there in 2007, and then again in 2008.

The girls from Sderot are Dvora Ben Chaim, Tamar Mirian Trabelsy, Shay Mazuz, Halel Karavani, Odeya Babay, Ayelet Hashachar, Emeli Levi, Darya Marchevka, Zohar Trachtman and Sendi Sharon, ranging from age 9 to 13. They will live in rented homes in Boston, join in Camp Gan Israel activities and participate in two trips – to New York and to Washington, D.C. – with the support and language help of the three counselors. The trip and accommodations are paid for by the Shaloh House, through fundraising and donations.

“We feel we are giving to the children of Sderot, but really, it is we and our children who are so enriched and enlightened by their presence,” said Rodkin. “Spending time with these children strengthens our identity and connects us to the Land of Israel and to the people of Israel.”

Ben Chaim, age 13, is one of the newly arrived Sderot campers. When asked about her experience at home on Oct. 7, she uses the word “surreal.”

It was surreal, she described in Hebrew, to watch a terrorist being dropped off in the parking lot near her house, just avoiding spotting her neighbors carrying a wounded person inside. Surreal, she said, to spend Shabbat in her family’s mamad, their bomb shelter, not on their phones because they are observant Jews, not knowing what was going on around them, only caught in the sounds of sirens, of gunfire.

Marchevka, 9, has a similar story: she woke up that morning with her family in Sderot. Upon hearing the continued sirens, they convinced her father not to go to synagogue – to wait and see what happened, to stay with them. They spent the day thirsty and hungry in their bomb shelter, trying to keep their dogs from barking as they heard Hamas members speaking outside their window, unsure of what was happening, or if it was safe to emerge.

All of the girls, who spoke to the Journal via Zoom through a Hebrew translator, expressed excitement to come to the U.S. Babay, 12, said she is excited to be in America because “there are things that aren’t in Israel, beautiful places.” She has never been to the U.S. before.

“Sderot will know that America cares about them,” said Rodkin of the initiative. “It’s more than just 10 children. It’s a message that shows that we are united, and we are together.” Θ

Donations to support the Sderot campers’ summer in Boston can be made at: www.shaloh.org/sderot.