Barry Burton Malitsky, 82, of Boca Raton, Fla., died peacefully in his sleep on July 5, 2024. Barry was born in Everett, son of the late Jacob and Helen (Gordon) Malitsky. Barry was predeceased by his brother Marc. Barry was educated at Malden High School and Suffolk University.

Barry grew up in Malden, supporting his father at Malitsky’s Bakery, and excelling in sports. He was a track star and all-city baseball player who infused a love of sports in all his children. He and Gloria Caplan raised Jahna Gregory, Joshua Malitsky, and Rodd Malitsky in Andover, and he and Laura Malitsky raised Eric and Hallie Malitsky in Salem, N.H. He retired with Laura to Delray Beach, Fla., and Boca Raton, Fla., spending his later years golfing and playing tennis with family and friends.

Barry worked as an entrepreneur and business executive in the HVAC Industry, where he met his wife Laura (Joseph) Malitsky. He was a life-long learner who enjoyed reading nonfiction books about industry and American history. He thoroughly enjoyed working outdoors at his homes, landscaping, and tending to his beloved stone dust tennis courts.

But perhaps more than anything else, Barry will be remembered as a person who loved people. He radiated warmth and compassion and was full of energy and love. It seemed like you could go anywhere in the world and meet someone who knew and remembered Barry. His joy and excitement for life were infectious.

Barry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He visited his children wherever they lived and always supported their life decisions, however unconventional. He treasured his friendships deeply, remaining close with a small group of Maldonians for over 75 years. He also cherished attending services and celebrating Jewish holidays with family and friends.

Barry is survived by his wife Laura, daughters Jahna Gregory and Hallie Malitsky, and sons Joshua, Rodd, and Eric Malitsky. He is also survived by grandchildren Lily, Rachael, Max, Asher, Elias, and Grayson.

There will be a memorial service and reception on Sept. 15 to celebrate his life. If you would like to donate to a charity to honor Barry, please contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association.