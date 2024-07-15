Roger Volk, a Swampscott legend, passes away at the Age of 81

Roger L. Volk, 81, of Swampscott and Boca Raton, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 11, 2024 while surrounded by his loved ones after a brave battle with MDS, Myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare form of bone marrow blood cancer.

Roger, a life-long Swampscott resident, was born to the late Charlotte and Benjamin Volk on April 3, 1943 in Lynn. He was the devoted husband of Elaine (Schneiderman), whom he married after the death of his first wife, June (Weissman). He was a beloved father to Melissa Aizanman (Darren) of Parkland, Fla., and Jeffrey Volk (Lauren) of Westport, Conn.; adored grandfather of Jacob, Jessica, Harrison, and Lilah; step-father to Andrea Ring (Susan Jacobs), David Ring, and Jason Ring (Katie); step-grandfather to Jenna, Jamie, Alex, Ruby, Isak, and Georgia; and loyal brother to Ken Volk and Douglas Volk, of Cumberland Foreside, Maine. As he always said when discussing values, “family first!”

Roger’s personal and professional resume are almost as impressive as his infectious personality and positive, ‘can-do’ attitude. He graduated from Swampscott High School in 1960, where he was the president of his class and unsurprisingly earned class superlatives “Class Optimist,” “Most Popular,” and “Best Personality” (which he also won at Red Sox Fantasy Camp years later). Roger saw the value of getting a good education. He went on to earn a BS in Business Administration from Boston University, Master’s degrees in Business Administration and in Education from Suffolk University, and a Doctorate of Philosophy in Education from the Laurence University/University of Sarasota.

In no way was Roger a typical businessman. Roger launched his career as an accountant at KPMG in Boston before opening his own practice, Roger L. Volk & Company, in Lynn in 1965 where it still remains today. As a Certified Public Accountant, he proudly served the surrounding community and specialized in personal income taxes for almost 60 years where his personal client interaction/connection was of utmost importance. In addition to his work in the tax field, he hosted a weekly radio program, “Financial Survival with Roger Volk,” on WRKO and WEEI for more than 20 years, provided “Tax Tips” on local WCVB Boston broadcast TV news. He spent 15 years as an Assistant Dean and professor at Suffolk University and has also served as a member of the faculty at both Boston University and Harvard University. In addition, he has been the keynote speaker at numerous seminars conducted by the Internal Revenue Service for more than 30 years.

Roger was an avid golfer, as a lifelong member of Kernwood Country Club and Boca West Country Club. Among his many achievements, Roger proudly golfed his age and enjoyed holes-in-one at some of his favorite courses. He was also the proud voice of Swampscott High School football, where his enthusiastic and infectious personality could be heard all over town. And he was a passionate Boston sports fan, who spent significant time at Fenway Park (World Series attendee in ‘75, ‘86, ‘04, ‘07, ‘13, ‘18) and at both Boston Gardens. Most recently, his family gathered in his home to celebrate the 2024 Celtics NBA Championship run, which some attribute to prolonging his life with excitement as the cancer progressed.

Many thanks to the staff at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers for their wonderful care during his last days.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead on Monday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Swampscott Cemetery in Swampscott. Following the interment, the family will gather back at Temple Emanu-El.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to “The Roger L. Volk Academic and Athletic Scholarship” fund and sent to Roger L. Volk & Company, 152 Lynnway, Unit 2B, Lynn, MA 01902. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com. Arrangements by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.