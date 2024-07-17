Neal Keefe-Feldman, 90, of Beverly, passed away on July 11, 2024.

Born May 25, 1934, in Natick, to the late Millie and Harry Feldman, Neal put himself through college, receiving degrees from UMass-Amherst and Babson College. When his father had a heart attack in 1960, he returned to Natick to run the family furniture store.

After discovering his love of teaching, he established the Business Department at North Shore Community College and served as president of the Boston chapter of the American Marketing Association. Neal enjoyed teaching at NSCC for 36 years and is remembered as the first union president, an engaging professor who took a true interest in helping students reach their potential, and as the college’s first basketball coach, leading the team to a small school state championship title. He also coached Beverly Little League and Kiwanis basketball.

Neal is remembered as eager to help anyone in need and very handy. He enjoyed a good cognac and driving a series of vintage Cadillacs.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Georgina Keefe-Feldman; his loving son, Michael Keefe-Feldman, and daughter-in-law, Beverly City Councilor Kathleen Feldman; grandchildren Graham and Arlo Feldman; sister Barbara Rosasco and her husband Ed Rosasco; sister Michele Hughes; brother Lewis Perry; and brother-in-law David Keefe. He was predeceased by sister Lois Austin and her husband David Austin, brother Gerald Feldman, and brother-in-law Justin Hughes.

A service will be held at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church at 225 Cabot St. in Beverly on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Shore Community College Foundation, Attn: Neal and Georgina Keefe-Feldman Scholarship Endowed Fund (1 Ferncroft Road, Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923).