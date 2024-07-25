A challenging trek: Adam Nimoy on his illogically iconic dad

Adam Nimoy’s new memoir “The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy” (Chicago Review Press, June 4, 2024) includes explicitly candid highs and lows.

“We were missing a deep emotional connection,” Nimoy told an audience at Boston’s West End Museum on a recent summer night. “He sometimes told me he loved me, but it was hard to feel it. We never watched TV together. Never played catch. He never came to my Little League games.”

But he was always proud of his father, even if he mainly saw him on the small screen, in bit parts on shows like “Get Smart” and “Sea Hunt.” Indeed, Leonard Nimoy, nearly omnipresent, appeared in many of TV’s golden era shows like “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” “Wagon Train,” “The Virginian,” “A Man Called Shenandoah” and “Rawhide.”

He was a hustler, something he’d learned during his childhood in the beloved West End immigrant neighborhood that fell victim to “urban renewal” in 1959.

“He was raised by Russian immigrant parents, my grandparents,” Nimoy said, “That was at 87 Chambers Street, and there were six of them in the two-bedroom, one-bath apartment.”

Adam loved Dora and Max Nimoy dearly. “But they were not demonstrative, as my father would say. They were not affectionate, not loving, nurturing people,” he said.

“They had to get the hell out of Ukraine because they were trying to survive in the shtetls, evade the pogroms against Jews. So they were very tough and very reserved, and my dad was that way.”

Plus, Nimoy was born and raised in the Depression. “It was all a mindset of hustle,” Adam Nimoy said. The future star “was selling vacuum cleaners on Boylston Street, working at the camera shop on Tremont and the card shop on Bromfield, and selling newspapers on Beacon Hill and the Common.”

He left for Los Angeles when he was 18, and according to Adam, Dora said, “You’re done. We’re not going to help you like if you went to college like your brother [Mel, a chemical engineer with an MIT graduate degree]. So good luck to you.”

Not much changed in LA. “It was the same thing forged on the streets of Boston,” Nimoy said. “He was selling fish tanks and maintaining them, driving a cab, scooping ice cream, working gumball machines, working at a pet shop, selling refrigerators, selling insurance, and all the while pursuing his career.”

And indeed, he achieved it in appropriate fashion. “His parents were like aliens, and in California, [he] was like Abraham, a stranger in a strange land,” Adam said.

He recalled the 1971 “Fiddler on The Roof” tour that began at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly and next, the Cape Cod Melody Tent. As thousands gave standing ovations each night. Adam knew his dad was performing the role his parents had lived.

Flash forward, Leonard Nimoy was in recovery for his admitted drinking. “I was in recovery too, but I’m in the program,” Adam said. His dad, though, was doing it solo. “Sometimes, he could be so difficult I would think, ‘Somebody give this guy a drink!’ ” he said.

After Leonard sent Adam a scathing letter about their troubled relationship, a longtime friend urged Adam to hash it out with him. “I walked in the door, and everything changed,” he said. Adam also stopped practicing entertainment law. He and his first wife had divorced, and he became a substitute teacher at Santa Monica High to be closer to his kids.

“One day, there was my daughter Maddie with her clique, and they’re all going, ‘Hi, Mr. Nimoy!’ and doing the Vulcan finger salute.” (His dad had observed it at the North Russell Street Orthodox synagogue in Boston. Part of the Priestly Blessing, it forms the Hebrew letter Shin.)

Adam became a TV director, with many major episodes of top shows in his credits. His son Jonah is an actor and member of the punk band The Offspring. “Jonah, I commend you and I respect you,” Leonard Nimoy had said. “Don’t give up. Keep pursuing your dream and your passion.”

He saw in Jonah what his parents couldn’t.

In 2013, Adam convinced his dad to film “Leonard Nimoy’s Boston,” a 28-minute 2014 PBS documentary that follows father and son on Boston streets.

They even took a duck tour that went through where the West End had been. “The most famous resident was Leonard Nimoy, of ‘Star Trek’ fame,” the driver said. Nimoy sat with his arms crossed and nodded his approval. “It was Paul Revere, John Hancock, John Kennedy and Leonard Nimoy,” Adam recalled. “It just didn’t make any sense. It seemed so illogical.”

Afterwards, they introduced themselves to the driver. “He went white and looked as if he was going to pass out,” Nimoy reminisced.

Two years later, Leonard Nimoy died of COPD at age 83.

“That documentary changed my life,” said Tom Stocker of Boston, who in 2020, decided to push for an annual Leonard Nimoy Day in Boston on his March 26 birthday. “I wrote up the declaration, submitted it to then-mayor Marty Walsh, and it was instituted,” he said.

Boston’s Museum of Science is also conducting a fundraiser for a Leonard Nimoy memorial sculpture by David Phillips and has thus far raised $390,056 out of $500,000 (78 percent of its goal).

Nimoy said his mother, Sandra Zober, was loving toward him, as were her parents. His dad’s side? A bit tougher.

“It’s just a father/son story,” he said. “It’s been going on for over 2000 years, since Abraham and Isaac. They say ‘generations apart’ – I like to say that we were planets apart.”

Alan Siegal of Sharon said Max Nimoy was his barber for 15 years. “And it was very expensive, 50 cents a cut,” he laughed. His brother performed with Nimoy at the Elizabeth Peabody House doing monologues and soliloquies.

Ruth Loftus Berg of Saugus was in the eighth grade and a young Leonard was in the seventh, but they shared a math class. “He borrowed my ruler every day,” she said. “He would turn around and politely say, ‘May I borrow your ruler, Miss Loftus?’ ”

This writer has a story as well. Her dad, Bernard Davidson, was in radio shows with Nimoy after their family had moved to Dorchester. As part of the BBYO Radio Players, they sang on WMEX in segments that included “What Will The Voices Say” from Chapter Ten of the Book of Life, and another, “Hymn For Deliverance,” from Chapter Nine.

The UCLA Nimoy Theatre stands in LA’s Westwood Village.

Adam visits his grave at Hillside Memorial Park, a Jewish cemetery in Culver City. “I think his spirit is still there,” he said. “I miss him and I still want to share a lot of stuff with him, so I do that.” Θ