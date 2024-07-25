Chabad holds encampment for Israel at Salem Common

On Sunday, more than 300 attended a Community Encampment for Israel at the Salem Common. The all-day event – to support Israel – was sponsored by Chabad of the North Shore, and included children’s activities, exhibits, discussions about Israeli history and education, food and speakers.

The event took place three weeks after a group of anti-Israel protesters held an illegal encampment on the Salem Common for two days (they did not apply for a city permit). When Rabbi Yossi Lipsker led about 75 Jews onto the Common in a counter-protest, the group was met with chants of intifada, revolution and rejection of a two-state plan for Israelis and Palestinians.

After that counter-protest, Lipsker decided to hold a day of solidarity for Israel and Judaism. “We stood yesterday in solidarity with Israel, and the Jewish nation that is inseparable from it,” said Lipsker.

“We gathered together as a reminder that the resurgence of Medieval hatred tropes is a revival for the soul crushing milieu of Medievalism itself – a point well taken given the history of Salem itself. We gathered to express our condemnation of a global surge in antisemitism – directly related to the prevalence of these accusations. Finally, we are not only a proud and unbowed Jewish community, we are also proud Americans that love our country; and so we stood in solidarity with our country, besieged from within and without by those who would seek the destruction of our way of life, in the ‘land that we love’ along with its most cherished values.” Θ