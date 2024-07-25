Harvard Divinity School grad talks about campus antisemitism at Republican National Convention

Last week was a whirlwind stretch for Shabbos Kestenbaum. In Milwaukee, the Jewish-American Harvard alumnus met fellow guests at the Republican National Convention – former house speaker Newt Gingrich, former United Kingdom prime minister Liz Truss, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. And on July 17, he gave a convention speech about a topic of grave concern to him: antisemitism.

Kestenbaum, an Orthodox Jew who recently graduated from Harvard Divinity School, became a prominent figure as a student for his opposition to pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist activism on campus that flared shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and continued as Israel launched an ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with the Journal, Kestenbaum described his reception at the RNC as positive.

“People were clapping and chanting ‘Bring them home,’ ” he said. “I consider that a success.”

In a video of the speech posted by PBS NewsHour on YouTube, Kestenbaum mentioned a counter-protest he organized at Harvard – an arrangement of 1,200 American and Israeli flags, which he said were all vandalized by the next day. He also alluded to being one of six Jewish plaintiffs suing Harvard for an alleged inability to confront campus antisemitism.

“After Oct. 7, the world finally saw what I and so many Jewish students across the country experience almost every day,” Kestenbaum said in his speech. “I was harassed by my peers merely for being a Jew,” and received “countless death threats online.”

Kestenbaum received multiple standing ovations. The audience included individuals in recognizably Jewish attire, like a kippah.

“Jewish values are American values, and American values are Jewish values,” Kestenbaum said in the conclusion of his nearly five-minute-long speech. “God bless the United States, God bless the Land of Israel, God bless, protect and release the American hostages in Gaza now.”

“It’s a fish-out-of-water situation for me,” Kestenbaum told the Journal of his time at the convention, noting that “everyday Americans who are non-Jewish, left and right, are praying for the State of Israel, praying for Jewish Americans. It’s very moving and gratifying.”

According to Kestenbaum, the Trump campaign reached out to him several weeks ago to ask if he was interested in a speaking slot about his personal experiences at Harvard.

What motivated him to accept, he said, was “getting the opportunity to speak in front of millions of people,” including “the potential next president.”

He took a break from his summer fellowship with the Tikvah Fund to travel to Milwaukee. The weekend before the convention, while scanning social media, he learned that Trump had been the target of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., which wounded the former president and killed one attendee – 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief. Two attendees who were seriously wounded have been identified – James Copenhaver, 74, and David Dutch, 57. The alleged shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was killed by the Secret Service.

“It was incredibly scary,” Kestenbaum said. “I think it’s a moment that recognizes the need to tamp down on violent rhetoric and stop seeing people as political binaries but [rather] as fellow Americans.”

As Kestenbaum told the convention, he became a registered Democrat at age 18 and once voted for then-Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. At the Republican convention, he emphatically supported Trump in his bid to regain the Oval Office against Democratic President Joe Biden, who has since decided he won’t seek reelection.

Other speakers that night included Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli soldier who remains in Hamas captivity after being abducted on Oct. 7.

The celebrities Kestenbaum met at the convention – including Truss, Gingrich, and Burgum – had “only positive things to say about what we’re trying to do on college campuses,” Kestenbaum told the Journal.

“I’m speaking across the country on this important issue, making sure the Jewish community and the broader American community can understand to what extent we’re facing this.” Θ