‘It is not an easy life in Sderot,’ so Israeli teens find peace at summer camp in New Hampshire

For many American Jews, Oct. 7 brought with it the painful understanding: “It could have been me.”

For Laurie Kamenetsky, a daughter of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, that knowledge has been with her since 2007, when she first met a child from Sderot, the Gaza border community where Hamas terrorists massacred at least 50 civilians and 20 police officers on Oct. 7 of last year.

It was the summer of 2007 that the Camp Boston-Sderot Project – a summer camp experience organized by the Russian Jewish Community Foundation for kids living in Sderot – was launched. That summer, the RJCF brought kids from Sderot to attend Camp RSM (short for Russian School of Mathematics) in New Hampshire. It was the first time Kamenetsky, a then-12-year-old-camper at RSM, met someone from Israel.

“I saw a life outside of myself,” she said.

She realized that the things she took for granted – ballroom dance after school, vacation with family, even just living in Newton – could have had no part in her life had the “immigration cards” been dealt differently. “That experience shaped my Jewish identity,” she said. “It tied me to the people of the land. It could have been me.”

Camp Boston-Sderot – which normally takes place in Israel – is organized entirely by RJCF volunteers like Kamenetsky, who serves as an operations manager of the Boston-Sderot Project and a board member of the RJCF. She also works full time in change management and communications at a company called ServiceNow.

In 2007, RJCF community member Masha Rifkin was working in Tel Aviv, and discovered a large community of immigrants from the former Soviet Union in Sderot. At the time, the town was under increased attacks from Gaza after Hamas seized power, and the RJCF brought 19 kids from the town to Camp RSM in New Hampshire.

Over the next 15-plus years, the Boston Russian-speaking Jewish community has organized camp in Israel most summers, built relationships with the community in Sderot, and founded a community center there that serves as the town’s leading English-language learning program. Usually, young American counselors raise $3,000 each to get themselves to Israel for camp each summer.

The Oct. 7 attack made it clear that camp was not able to take place in Israel this year, both out of safety concerns for American counselors and for the families of campers in Sderot. So this year, the RJCF raised the money through the community to bring campers to the U.S., and Founder of RSM and Director of Camp RSM at Sunapee Inessa Rifkin (mother of Masha) donated 20 spots for the Sderot campers this summer. The campers, ranging in age from 13-18, arrived in the U.S. July 4, stayed with community members for three days, and then attended camp from July 7- July 20.

“We couldn’t just say we can’t do it,” said Kamenetsky. “We still need to provide these kids with a normal childhood, at least for two weeks, where they don’t have to worry.”

Such is the experience of Elia Okanin, 16, one of the Sderot campers selected to join Camp RSM this summer. “Always I have this thought in my mind that I need to find a place to hide in or someplace to be safe,” she said, describing what it’s been like to live in Sderot since the war started. “Teens my age are always in the night, walking around the neighbors. It’s terrifying for me to walk around because I don’t feel safe.”

Okanin is in her fifth summer of Camp Boston-Sderot. This summer, Okanin was one of the 20 selected to come to the U.S. following a competetive application process. Campers were ultimately selected for their age, leadership, and English skills.

A week into camp, Okanin calls the U.S. “perfect.”

“The people here are so loving and caring,” she said. She made new friends. She liked the vibe. She enjoyed doing skits in the evenings, and activities like a “gold hunt” (a form of Capture the Flag), which she aims to bring to camp next summer when it will hopefully be back in Israel.

This is not the only organizing that RJCF has done since Oct. 7 started. Starting the very day they heard about the attacks, organizers launched an emergency fund to pay for two ambulances with Magen David Adom, medical kits and humanitarian aid, as well as organizing projects to sew clothes for wounded soldiers and civilians. Volunteers from the Russian-speaking Jewish community also put on a Community Rally for Israel on Nov. 5 in Brookline, which drew over 2,500 people.

“It is not an easy life in Sderot,” said Kamenetsky. “The fact that they know every year that there are people halfway across the world that care about them, that think about them, that want better for them, that stay connected with them on WhatsApp throughout the year; that is their strength, that is what they look forward to, and that’s what makes this program so unique. It doesn’t work without that.”

Elizabeth Zhorov, 22, a counselor from Boston who is in her third summer with Camp Boston-Sderot, is currently a math teacher at Camp RSM. “Being able to be with these Sderot children again this year was especially meaningful and important to me,” she said.

For Kamenetsky, this is part of the point – Camp Boston-Sderot isn’t only important because it gets Israeli kids out of Sderot; it’s important because it gets American kids to Israel, too.

“They’re really recognizing the difference in their lives. In Israel, their physical safety is threatened from all borders,” she said. “Here in America, their lives as Jewish kids are threatened if Israel is not safe and secure.” Θ