Republicans say ‘We will stand with Israel,’ but most Jews will stay with Democrats

On the one (right) hand, there was thunderous applause for calls of support of Israel. On the other (far-right) hand, there was the appearance of a number of speakers who have dabbled in antisemitism.

The Republican National Convention nominated Donald J. Trump for a third time, putting the man who moved the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem into an exclusive status held only by Andrew Jackson, Grover Cleveland, William Jennings Bryan, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and Richard Nixon. It confirmed his choice of Senator J.D. Vance, a strong advocate of Israel in the Gaza War, as his running mate, putting the Ohio Republican in a strong position for the 2028 presidential nomination. It approved the only platform plank that specifically mentions another country, declaring, “We will stand with Israel.”

The four-day session left (the few) Jewish Republicans happy and (the many) Jewish Democrats troubled about the November election.

But whatever their views on Trump, on election denial, on abortion, and on Israel, American Jews were jolted by the assassination attempt on the former president the weekend preceding the GOP convention.

Though the revulsion at the act was universal, the Jewish perspective was particular.

The shooting provoked renewed concern about the nature of American civil society. Until recent months – and truly for decades (ranging into centuries) preceding the outbreak of antisemitic acts and sentiments on campuses and on Main Street – Jews have regarded the United States as the safest of harbors, the place where hatred was minimal, where discrimination was present but not unbearable, where horizons were virtually limitless and even – after the selection of Jewish Senator Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut as the Democrats’ 2000 vice presidential nominee – extending to highest peaks of American political life. But any change in the character of American life is incontrovertibly a change in the status of American Jews.

The bullets that sped across the Butler Farm Show grounds in Pennsylvania changed everything, especially the notion of national stability. Even when the 11 Jews were slaughtered at prayer at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh nearly six years ago, there was a sense that the character of American life was settled and that the United States was a mature country with a stable society.

The shots aimed at a former president whose record Jews generally deplored – three-quarters of American Jews disapproved of the Trump presidency, according to the 2020 Pew Research study of Jewish Americans – shattered that notion.

Jewish groups moved swiftly to condemn the episode. “The shooting of former President Trump is a chilling moment that reminds us of our fragility,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it is almost unsurprising in a public context of escalating tension, intensifying rhetoric, and expanding violence. None of this is normal. None of this should be normalized.”

The subliminal meaning of this remark: The threat that current tensions, sharp rhetoric, and expanding violence could be normalized implicitly means that the normalization of Jews in American society – or at least the comfort Jews feel in the U.S. – is in jeopardy.

The broad sympathy for Trump after being shot does not, however, mean that Jews will flock to his standard in November.

“The Jewish vote will continue to be overwhelmingly for the Democrat ticket,” former state treasurer Steven Grossman, a former Democratic National Committee chairman, said in an interview. “The issues that Jews vote on are where Democrats stand with them and where the Republicans are antithetical to the Jewish values.”

Even so, there was visible presence of Jews at the convention.

The parents of Hamas hostage Omer Neutra spoke just before Vance took the stage, prompting a “Bring Them Home” chant that rocked the rafters. A recent graduate of the Harvard Divinity School, Shabbos Kestenbaum, spoke of suing Harvard for failing to fight antisemitism and deplored what he called the “far left wing tide of antisemitism,” arguing, “Jewish values are American values and American values are Jewish values.” Former representative Lee Zeldin of New York, who was one of few Jewish Republicans in Congress, said “a nation led by President Trump is a nation safer, stronger, and more secure.”

The Jewish Coalition held a Salute to Pro-Israel Elected Officials on the last day of the convention. And the group’s CEO, Matt Brooks, held aloft a red kippah with Trump’s name on it while delivering a speech to the Republican gathering. “President Trump will bring back law and order so that American Jews can once again wear a kippah and walk the streets without fear,” said Brooks. “President Trump will stop the mobs on college campuses so Jewish students feel safe when they go to class.”

The large preponderance of Jews who have moved into the Republican Party are Orthodox, said Ira Sheskin, director of the University of Miami’s Jewish Demography Project. A 2020 Pew Research Center poll bears that out.

Orthodox Jews – which make up 9 percent of the 7.5 million Jewish Americans, according to the Pew study – are 75 percent Republican and 20 percent Democratic, according to the study. The remainder of the Jewish population is basically the reverse, a three-to-one advantage for the Democrats.

Besides the move of the American embassy to Jerusalem, Orthodox Jews are pleased that the Republican platform calls for “universal school choice,” which suggests support for school vouchers for yeshivas.

“Jews are Democrats,” said Sheskin, “and will remain so for the foreseeable future.”

Along with a platform that declares “Republicans condemn antisemitism” and asserts that “We will hold accountable those who perpetrate violence against Jewish people,” there were frequent denunciations of antisemitism and references to what New York Representative Elise Stefanik called “our most previous ally Israel.” In his acceptance speech, Trump bellowed, “To the entire world, I tell you this, we want our hostages back,” adding “And they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.”

At the same time, the convention included appearances by Charlie Kirk, often described as a purveyor of antisemitism, and North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, now a gubernatorial candidate, also accused of issuing antisemitic remarks.

“There used to be guardrails, in terms of the extremes, that parties recognized and respected,” said Dennis Goldford, a political scientist at Drake University in Iowa. “But we have seen that those guardrails, if they exist at all anymore, are very worn down.” Θ

David M. Shribman, who won a Pulitzer Prize as Washington bureau chief of the Boston Globe, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and teaches at Carnegie Mellon University and McGill University.