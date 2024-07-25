The Borscht Belt Festival is bigger and broader this year

The second annual Borscht Belt Fest, featuring comedy, food, music and storytelling, will take place July 26-28 in the Catskills.

Organized by the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville, New York, this year’s festival will be “bigger and better” than last year, according to Andrew Jacobs, one of the festival’s organizers and the president of the museum’s board of trustees.

The three-day festival will celebrate the history and culture of the Borscht Belt, the colloquial name for the Catskills region of upstate New York where many mid-20th century Jewish families flocked for summer vacations at bungalow colonies or major resorts like Grossinger’s, Kutsher’s and the Nevele.

This year’s offerings include 30-plus events, from a Friday-night meal inspired by the 1968 dinner menu at the Waldemere Hotel in Livingston Manor – a sample menu from the hotel that year includes dishes like “roast Philadelphia caponette” and carrot tzimmes – to a range of comedy shows, cabaret performances and tours that delve into the history of the Jewish Catskills, including its outsized influence on American culture.

Other highlights include an outdoor screening of the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing,” which takes place at a fictitious Catskills resort in 1963, and a discussion with the 1960s radio personality Bruce Morrow, better known as “Cousin Brucie,” who had a small part in the movie. Visitors can also tour the Borscht Belt Museum’s current exhibit, “And Such Small Portions! Food and Comedy in the Catskills Resort Era,” and there will be a Borscht Belt Story Hour, modeled on the Moth Story Hour radio show, where contestants will share five-minute first-person stories connected to the region.

Jacobs said that two major factors drive continual interest in the so-called “Jewish Alps”: nostalgia and community.

“For older people, who experienced the Borscht Belt firsthand, I think it’s sort of a validation of their lived experience – for people who went to the Borscht Belt, it was like magic,” he said. “It was very social, there was a lot of warmth, and people just connected to each other and their culture.

“In this headlong rush of modernization and assimilation, that’s kind of been lost for a lot of people. For them, the nostalgia factor is huge,” he continued. “For younger people – especially Jews, but not just Jews – there’s a yearning for cohesion and meaning and culture that they never really experienced, but this offers a taste of that and offers the actual community.”

The Borscht Belt was famed as an incubator for Jewish comics and actors, many of whom were themselves second-generation Americans. “It’s also exciting for me to bring comics up there to learn about the history of the place, because a lot of comics now, especially not being Jewish, don’t know the history of the Borscht Belt in terms of comedy.”

The mid-20th century Jewish vacationland was also the place to be for many other types of entertainers, including the “Simon Says” master Lou Goldstein, and painter Morris Katz. Θ

For more information, visit borschtbeltfest.org.