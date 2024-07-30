Gerald “Jerry” Becker passed away at the age of 84, at Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease and fighting through nine years of dialysis.

Jerry was born on Feb. 19, 1940, in Newark, N.J., the son of the late Paul and Kay Becker. Upon graduation from Irvington (N.J.) High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in both the U.S. and Korea. In 1963, he traveled to Miami on vacation, where he met his future wife Millie, who was also on vacation from Peabody. They were married in June, 1965, and recently celebrated their 59th anniversary. Together, they raised their family in Danvers for 47 years, before moving to Salem.

He was the devoted father of Michael Becker and Jodi Renaud, father-in-law of Caitlin Becker, and grandfather of Scarlet Rose, Magnolia Jeanne, and Fiona Marie. He was predeceased by his daughter Sheryl Becker and his brother and sister-in-law Robert Becker and Linda Becker.

Jerry worked in sales for many years, finding his passion in men’s clothing and was always impeccably dressed. Later on in life, he took up the hobby of designing and hand-stitching neck ties and machine-stitched quilts. He was a lifetime member of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Peabody. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, as well as listening to his extensive jazz music collection. Jerry also played harmonica, bongos and conga drums.

A funeral service was held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St, Salem on July 26. Interment followed at the Sons of Jacob Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Donations in Jerry’s memory should be sent to Congregation Tifereth Israel, 8 Pierpont St., Peabody, MA 01960.